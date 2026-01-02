Currys January sales 2026: Best deals and offers, picked by an expert

The decorations might be coming down, but the fun is just getting started at Currys. The retailer’s January sale is always a biggie, giving you a chance to pick up those big-ticket kitchen appliances and other goodies that couldn’t fit down the chimney this year.

From laptops and fitness trackers to vacuum cleaners and dehumidifiers, thousands of products have been discounted at Currys. But a big discount doesn’t always mean a good deal. At IndyBest, we believe a bargain is only worth it if the product is up to scratch. That’s why I’ve ignored the clearance junk and sifted through the deals, to curate a list of genuine savings on tried-and-tested tech that I’d recommend even at full price. Here are the best offers available right now.

The best deals in the Currys January sale 2026

KitchenAid kf8 fully automatic espresso machine: Was £1,899, now £1,699, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samuel Mathewson/The Independent )

Even with this impressive £200 discount, we’re under no illusion that this is a budget-friendly coffee machine. But it could be worth the splurge if you're looking for a low-maintenance option that allows for plenty of personalisation. In his review of the KitchenAid kf8 fully automatic espresso machine, self-professed coffee lover and IndyBest tester Samual Matthewson said it was “great for people on the go who don’t want to use a portafilter and a manual steam wand”.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds: Was £219, now £179, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Featuring multi-noise sensor technology, so you can enjoy your tunes and videos undisturbed, these earbuds are now £40 cheaper, thanks to this Currys deal. Each bud packs dynamic driver X, which delivers crystal-clear sound, while the case provides up to 24 hours of listening time. Tech critic David Phelan awarded the XM5s the top spot in his review of the best wireless earbuds, saying: “What really stands out is the sound quality, with a level of deft clarity and forensic detail that makes every part of the music soar, from vocals to mid-range and bass.” If you miss out on this deal at Currys, you’ll find the buds reduced to the same price at Amazon and Very.

Dyson airstrait hair straightener: Was £499, now £299, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

The much-sought-after Dyson airstrait is currently discounted at Currys. In her guide to the best hair straighteners, tester Maisie Bovingdon praised the airstrait’s multifunctionality. “I am impressed by the ingenuity of Dyson’s airstrait,” she said. "It effectively dried and straightened my hair somewhat, with the overall finish being straighter than if I let my hair air dry." One of her reservations was the steep price tag, but with £150 off, this deal makes the luxury hair tool a little more affordable.

Kenwood kMix kitchen machine: Was £479.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you’re looking for a stand mixer, Kenwood is a top brand, and this model now has a massive £250 off at Currys. With six speed settings, it'll help you whip up everything from pancake batter to bread dough. Plus, thanks to its slick design, it’ll be a stylish addition to your kitchen as well as a practical one.

Samsung Q7F5 75in QLED: Was £1,199, now £1,099, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you’re in the market for a new TV, this model from Samsung has been discounted by £100 in the Currys sale. With the TV's 4K upscaling, Samsung promises that everything from blockbuster films to football matches will appear in higher clarity. You’ll also get access to Samsung TV Plus, which enables you to watch live TV and thousands of shows and films for free.

Lenco LS-300 belt drive Bluetooth turntable: Was £199, now £149, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Got some new records for Christmas? If you’re looking for a turntable, Lenco is a brand that has impressed us. Combining a classic style with modern Bluetooth capabilities, this could be a good option if you're looking for your first vinyl player, especially now that it comes with £50 off the price tag.

Nutribullet magic bullet juicer: Was £69.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nutribullet )

In our review of the best juicers, the Nutribullet magic bullet juicer came out top, with home appliance tester Sarah Finley praising it as a small “but mighty” machine that’s “sure to meet all your juicing needs”. The included cup fits neatly in the fridge, and the juicer is straightforward to use, featuring a simple on/off button with no additional settings. Importantly, Sarah found that no foods got stuck during use and described the whole process as "quite streamlined and quick". While the saving is a modest £10, it’s well worth considering if you want to invest in the very best.

Dyson v12 detect slim submarine cordless vacuum: Was £599, now £429, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Ever wanted a vacuum and mop in the same appliance? Look no further. The v12 detect is one of the best Dyson vacuums out there, and the model can wash hard floors, too. We’ve not tested this exact model, but Dyson is a brand that regularly impresses our team of testers. Now that there's £170 off the price of this model, it's a good time to invest.

Sony ULT field 3 portable Bluetooth speaker: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Whether you’re going on a trip or just want to listen to some tunes in the garden, a portable speaker is a worthwhile investment. The Sony ULT field 3 boasts 24-hour battery life and sound optimisation technology, which can detect noise around you and adjust the sound to make it as clear as possible. Plus, if you want a bit more oomph, you can hit the ULT button to turn up the bass.

Fitbit versa 4: Was £179, now £129, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Named the best for simplicity in sports gear critic and runner Zoe Griffin’s review of the best running watches, the Fitbit Versa 4 is now £50 off at several major retailers, including Currys. It tracks steps, heart rate, temperature and cardio fitness. “Like the Apple Watch, it nudges you to get up if it notices periods of inactivity,” Zoe noted. She also said she “enjoyed talking to the watch to set alarms and check the weather before leaving the house to decide on an appropriate running kit".

Delonghi magnifica smart bean to cup coffee machine: Was £399, now £319, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

The 'plus' version of this model made it into our roundup of the best coffee machines, but if you’re looking for a more affordable option, the original model has seen an £80 reduction at Currys. Suitable for both pre-ground coffee and beans, this machine lets you customise your drink choice by intensity and cup size. If you’re a latte drinker, you can also use the LatteCrema hot carafe to make microfoam at the touch of a button.

Samsung Galaxy watch ultra, 2025: Was £599, now £479, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If Santa didn’t deliver you a new smart watch, check out this deal from Currys. Built for adventurous types, the Samsung Galaxy can withstand extreme temperatures, altitude and pressure. It’s also water resistant, so you can track your activity even as you swim.

Sonos beam, gen 2 soundbar: Was £449, now £339, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sonos )

The Sonos beam made it into our roundup of the best soundbars of 2024, and it’s seen a £110 discount in the Currys sale. Powered by four front-facing elliptical mid-woofers, the Sonos delivers an “extraordinarily wide soundstage that feels noticeably expansive,” said tech critic Alex Lee.

Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, SL300UK: Was £269.99, now £199.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

When expert reviewer Katie Gregory tested the Ninja double stack two-drawer air fryer, she said: “This is a strong, space-saving option for smaller kitchens.” Katie added that it’s easy to set up, and the two baskets offer solid versatility – you can set each one to a different temperature, cook using just one basket, or use both at the same time. Right now, you can save £70 on the top-rated appliance.

Bartesian cocktail maker: Was £299, now £199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bartesian/Currys )

There’s an impressive £100 saving on the Bartesian cocktail maker in the Currys sale, perfectly timed for New Year's Eve. This nifty machine rustles up a cocktail in as little as 30 seconds with just one touch, according to Bartesian, and can be used with your favourite spirits and mixers to create the perfect blend.

Ninja six-in-one dual zone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £129.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

As if regular air fryers weren’t convenient enough, dual air fryers enable you to cook two different foods at once (and even at different temperatures). This model from Ninja comes with six cooking functions: max crisp, air fryer, roast, reheat, dehydrate and bake. Better yet, it’s now at its lowest ever price in the Currys Black Friday sale. Although we haven't tested this specific air fryer, we've been impressed with plenty of other Ninja models, so you know it's a brand you can trust.

Duux bora smart 30l: Was £299, now £219, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

The top pick in home appliance tester Joanne Lewsley’s review of the best dehumidifiers has been reduced. Its smart functionality impressed Joanne, who found the app “intuitive, responsive, and packed with helpful features”. On top of this, the appliance itself works quickly and quietly, and it features a built-in carbon filter that removes gases, smoke and odours from the air. Joanne recommended this model for larger rooms or open-plan spaces.

Dyson v8 absolute cordless vacuum: Was £399, now £239, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

With cleaning power to rival more-expensive models, this relatively affordable Dyson vacuum cleaner is now even cheaper. In her review of the Dyson v8 absolute, Siobhan Grogan said it was “by far the quietest Dyson vacuum” she tested, making it “ideal in a flat or for anyone who needs to clean when the kids are asleep”. Plus, it boasts a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rmp; Dyson’s standard cyclone technology, and a discount of £160 at Currys.

Philips oneblade pro 360: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

When grooming guru Lee Kynaston tested this Philips device, he gave it the top spot in his guide to the best electric shavers for men. "The original Philips oneblade pretty much re-invented the way men shave, thanks to unique blade technology that features a flat, super-safe cutting surface, making it virtually impossible to nick the skin. Now, this bigger, flashier, pro version pimps things up," said Lee. The nifty device can be used to trim, edge and shave – and you can currently nab it with a discount of £20.

Oral-B iO2 electric toothbrush and travel case: Was £100, now £44.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

While deals on electric toothbrushes are commonplace, if you’re in the market for one, you can currently get £55 off this expert-approved Oral-B model. In his round-up of the best electric toothbrushes, tech critic Steve Hogarty gave this model the top spot, saying: “You get the same powerful cleaning performance as the most expensive brushes in the premium iO series.”

Crockpot CSC063 slow cooker: Was £119.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys/Crockpot )

Ideal for hearty stews and flavoursome curries, slow cookers are a busy-home essential thanks to their “bung it all in” convenience for healthy meals. Crockpot usually sits at a more premium price point, but you can now save 50 per cent in the Currys new year sale. The CSC063 can cook for 10+ people, is dishwasher-safe and features a digital display with a timer that can be set up to 20 hours in advance.

