I’ve found the best portable power stations for home and outdoor adventures
From camping trips to home blackouts, these are my tried-and-tested picks
Portable power stations have become hugely popular with outdoor enthusiasts, campers, remote workers, and those living off-grid. They also offer reassurance to homeowners who regularly experience power outages or blackouts. But which one should you buy? As a tech expert with more than 15 years of experience, I’ve tried, tested and chosen my top picks.
While power stations can be expensive, they’re useful in so many different scenarios. Imagine being able to use the hedge trimmer to the home projector outside without long extension leads, or to work and charge all your gear in your car off-site. You can also enjoy safer, cleaner and quieter camping trips without the noise and fumes from a heavier generator.
Better yet, you can pair a portable power station with solar panels for cleaner and cheaper off-grid living. And in the event of a power cut in your home, you can keep the household going by charging phones, boiling kettles, keeping the lights on and ensuring frozen food stays frozen.
However, choosing the right model requires some consideration of your power needs and balancing that against cost and weight. To get a head start in your search, keep reading for the portable power stations that passed my tests.
The best portable power stations for 2026 are:
- Best overall – EcoFlow delta 3 plus: £599, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – EcoFlow river 3 plus: £219, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for camper vans – Jackery explorer 2000 V2: £899, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for off-grid living – DJI power 2000: £959, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for home backup – Anker solix F3000: £1,799, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
For this review, I tested each model by plugging in a range of everyday devices, including smartphone chargers and laptops, to see how they performed and how long they lasted on a full charge. I also ran high-power appliances such as hairdryers and tower fans to stress-test the units, paying close attention to fan noise and any signs of overheating. You can find my full testing criteria at the end of this article.
1EcoFlow delta 3 plus
- Best portable power station overall
- Capacity 1024Wh
- Outputs Four x 1800W AC, two x 140W USB-C, two x 36W USB-A, one x 126W 12V
- Recharge time 56 minutes
- Dimensions 15.6x7.8x11.1in
- Weight 12.5kg
- Why we love it
- Ideal capacity for most people
- Good selection of ports
- Take note
- Socket arrangement can lead to messy wiring
The delta 3 plus is a top-notch performer, being reasonably portable and offering plenty of power and versatility. It also features lots of ports, including fast-charging USB-C ports, and will charge completely in under an hour. Plus, its 10ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) feature helps ensure a constant and reliable power supply when you need it, whether for computers, fridges or security systems.
I plugged in my laptop, monitor, phone charger and hair dryer simultaneously, and it maintained its composure without overheating, though the wiring isn’t super neat as the sockets are arranged perpendicularly to fit its tall frame better. I could get around 18 to 20 hours with my laptop and monitor plugged in, which is what I’d expect for a station like this. The fan only kicks in beyond heavy loads of around 1,500W, and I found it fairly quiet and non-intrusive.
There’s very little difference between this and the Solix C1000 as far as performance and stats go, and while the latter has slightly better portability and design, the delta 3 plus beats it for its expandable batteries and quieter fan. It’s still not enough for proper home backups, but for pretty much everything else, this is a solid power station at a reasonable price.
2EcoFlow river 3 plus
- Best budget portable power station
- Capacity 286Wh
- Outputs Three x 300W AC, Two x 12W USB-A, One x 100W USB-C
- Recharge time One hour
- Dimensions 9.21in x 9.13in x 5.75in
- Weight 4.7kg
- Why we love it
- Super compact
- Decent light
- Take note
- Not for high usage appliances
- Socket placement not ideal
If you need power quickly at your fingertips, the dinky river 3 plus is for you. It impressively packs in three AC sockets, three USB ports, and even a light to use should you find yourself by the roadside in the dark. Its battery is expandable if you need to bulk out the capacity without buying another power station.
It displayed around two and a half hours of runtime with my laptop and phone on fast charge (when not in the trickle charge mode). So while it’s not suited for long trips away from an electrical outlet or for high-wattage appliances, it’s good for less demanding jobs such as powering a cooler for a garden party or a TV for a few hours. And like most power stations, there’s a digital display showing your output, battery level and remaining runtime.
I’m also really impressed with its portability and compact form. You can easily carry it around, courtesy of its large handle, and it can even slip into a backpack without much fuss. It’s handy for keeping in the car or shed when you need power outdoors in a pinch. The low price adds to its charms, too. I’d advise getting the plus model, as the standard version only carries one AC output.
3Jackery explorer 2000 V2
- Best portable power station for camper vans
- Capacity 2042Wh
- Outputs One x 2200W AC, one x 100W USB-C, one x 30W USB-C, one x 18W USB-A, one x 126W 12V
- Recharge time 102 minutes
- Dimensions 13.2in x 10.4 x 11.5in
- Weight 17.5kg
- Why we love it
- Lots of power for its size
- Great value
- Take note
- Limited mains sockets
- Small light
I recommend the Jackery explorer for camping enthusiasts in vans or estates with limited space to work with, as I’m astounded that a 2,000Wh power station is the size of a small cooler box. And, with a lightweight rubberised handle, most people will be able to shift it around a short distance unassisted.
The longest runtime was around 26 hours when fast-charging a laptop and phone, which is fairly impressive. And when I plugged in a hairdryer at maximum power and heat, that swiftly went down to one hour (assuming continuous use), which is par for the course, considering the load.
The fan tends to turn on even with lighter loads, but it’s nearly silent, so it’s fine to work around. Its display is a little small and simplistic, but it provides a clear picture of your use, runtime and charge status. My only gripe is that there are only two mains outlets, when rivals offer three or even four.
Still, the explorer 2000 V2 is great to bring camping, in trucks and when you need to power energy-sapping appliances such as kettles and stoves, particularly where space is at a premium.
4DJI power 2000
- Best portable power station for off-grid living
- Capacity 2,048Wh
- Outputs Four x mains AC, two x 140W USB-C, two x 65W USB-C, two x 24W USB-A, two x SDC
- Recharge time 45 minutes from zero to 80 per cent, 75 minutes for a full recharge
- Dimensions 17.64in x 8.86in x 12.76in
- Weight 22kg
- Why we love it
- Plenty of ports
- Fast-charge for drones
- Quiet fan
- Take note
- Strange charger port placement
It makes total sense for a company heavily focused on drones and action cameras to get involved in the portable power station game, so here comes DJI with the power 2000.
This 2,048Wh station comes with a massive number of ports, including four mains, four USB-Cs, four USB-As and two of DJI’s proprietary SDC ports for fast charging drones. It displayed 15 hours of runtime while fast-charging a laptop and phone, and with trickle charge the runtime extended to around 33 hours, though the number did sporadically fluctuate. I then plugged in a hairdryer on max power and heat, and it had just over an hour of runtime.
It’s got lots of power to run almost any appliance, and you can combine it with a DJI solar panel for living independently off the grid, provided you get enough sunshine. Plus, its generous ports ensure everyone’s power-hungry devices get charged.
It’s also excellent for videographers and photographers who want to charge multiple devices such as laptops, drones, cameras and phones simultaneously while on the go. However, the placement of the main charging port at the front of the unit is a questionable choice. It kind of spoils the neatness of the machine, and restricts the reach and practicality of the station.
5Anker solix C1000 gen 2
- Best portable power station for remote work
- Capacity 1,024Wh
- Outputs Four x 2,000W, two x140W USB-C, one x15W USB-C, one x12W USB-A, one x120W 12v
- Recharge time 49 minutes
- Dimensions 15.1in x 8.2in x 9.6in
- Weight 11.3kg
- Why we love it
- Rapid charging
- Lots of outputs
- Take note
- No battery expansion
Well designed and both modern and robust in look and feel, the second-gen C1000 boasts the 2025 Guinness World Record for the fastest recharging portable power station, able to fully charge its 1,024Wh battery in just 49 minutes.
I tested it with my laptop and mobile, which it could comfortably keep powered for more than 16 hours. When they both reached more than 90 per cent capacity and reverted to a slow charge, that time further extended to more than 20 hours. I also tested the fan by running my laptop, second monitor, mobile charger, tower fan and hairdryer simultaneously – this vastly cut down its battery longevity to about 30 to 40 minutes – and while it wasn’t too loud, it’s definitely audible.
It’s fairly weighty to carry, and it lacks the capacity to keep multiple household appliances running for long periods during a power outage, so it’s best to look elsewhere if you need that high-capacity backup. But this is a great little unit for weekend work or overnight remote use, with plenty of plug outlets and USB ports to charge your camera, phone and laptop with no hassle.
6Anker solix F3000
- Best Portable power station for home backup
- Capacity 3,072Wh
- Outputs Four x 2,400W, two x 100W USB-C, two x 12W USB-A, one x120W 12v, one x Anderson DC output
- Recharge time 120 minutes
- Dimensions 25.6in x 11.8in x 14.8in
- Weight 41.5kg
- Why we love it
- Wheeled design is great
- Huge capacity
- Take note
- Pricey
- Not many USB-C ports
This absolute beast of a power station can keep a home running in the event of a blackout. I could run my standing fridge-freezer for more than four days – so no more melted peas. It could fast-charge my phone and laptop for 23 hours, extending to more than 42 hours once it hit trickle charge mode, and with a fully cranked hairdryer added into the mix, you get one and a half hours of runtime. Still, with only two USB-C ports, if the power goes down, you might have a fight on your hands deciding who gets to charge their phones.
The F3000 is also super heavy, so I’ve never been more thankful for Anker incorporating a retractable long handle and a pair of wheels into the design, making shifting it about far more doable. However, clearing high thresholds and stairs is often a two-person job.
The inflated price tag of £3,000 makes it a tough sell, but with a discount, it becomes more tempting, particularly for off-grid users, campervan owners or those who need high-capacity and reliable power backup at home. However, note that its 20ms UPS switch time (how long it takes for the battery to take over once the mains fails) is on the slow side, meaning you may need to look elsewhere if you have critical appliances.
7Bluetti elite 200 V2
- Best portable power station budget home backup
- Capacity 2,073Wh
- Outputs Two x 2,600W AC, two x 100W USB-C, two x 15W USB-A, two x126W 12V
- Recharge time 66 minutes for up to 80 per cent, two hours 24 minutes for a full charge
- Dimensions 13.78in x 9.84in x 12.74in
- Weight 24.2kg
- Why we love it
- Quick charging
- Quiet operation
- Compact for a 2000Wh station
- Take note
- Could do with more mains sockets
- Uncomfortable to carry
The elite 200 V2 is as compact as the Jackery explorer 2000, another 2,000Wh station mentioned above. In my test, I got 22 and a half hours of runtime while fast-charging a laptop and mobile, and one hour of concurrent use with a hairdryer. Once fast-charging was complete (and without the hairdryer), that extended to more than 37 hours in trickle charge mode.
I also plugged my fridge into the elite 200, which yielded very efficient results, with barely any power draw when idle and a reported runtime of at least 75 hours (as there’s no days option on the display readout).
However, its 24kg weight and the angle of its handles make it uncomfortable and awkward to carry. Some wheels and a retractable handle would have made this a great choice for mobile use, as moving it from a car or camper can be hard work. Still, it’s a solid home backup option, but I’d have liked to see one or two more mains sockets added to the existing two alongside the four USB ports.
Your questions on portable power stations answered
What is the best portable power station?
While I prefer the modern stylings of the Anker solix C1000, the EcoFlow delta 3 plus pips it. Stats and performance-wise, there’s very little separating them, though the latter features expandable batteries, a quieter fan and a slightly cheaper price tag. Still, both have great portability, affordability and versatility and should do fine for most users.
What kind of power station do I need?
It really comes down to what you need it for. If you need it for the odd night or weekend away, consider a 500Wh station for easy portability. If you’re on the road a lot and have lots of devices hungry for power, plump for a 1,000Wh device for more power and versatility. And if you love to live off-grid or need solid, reliable home power back-up, a 2,000Wh or even 3,000Wh station is your best bet.
How the best portable power stations were tested in full
I tested these devices according to the following criteria:
- Capacity: Easily the most important aspect, a station’s capacity determines how much power they store, directly translating to how long it can run your electrical devices. It’s measured in Watt-hours (Wh). I examined how much power the power stations store, how well they retain that capacity over time and how long they can keep going when using certain devices.
- Portability: Many stations have handles, but the bigger varieties are often bulky and cumbersome to carry. During testing, I looked at their size, weight and how easy they were to carry, and balanced that against how much power they offer. When choosing from my top picks, it’s also worth considering where you’ll be storing it, as they take up lots of room.
- UPS: If you have critical appliances, such as medical devices or servers, you’ll want a power station with a low switch time, which is how long it takes for the battery to “take over” once the mains fails. Ideally, you’d want a switch time of less than 10ms for crucial gear. This was something I paid attention to when testing.
- Outputs: If you have lots of devices, you’re going to need several AC plugs and USB ports. And the more devices that need charging, the bigger your power draw, so you’ll need a higher capacity model. In my tests, I explored whether the power stations had enough ports for their intended use and whether they were capable of fast charging.
- Charging speed: I looked at how fast they could get to 100 per cent under typical inside conditions. If you’re living off grid, solar panels are your friend here, but make sure they’re compatible with your station – some manufacturers sell adaptors if you’re going to be mixing brands. Otherwise, you’ll be looking at charging off a mains or 12V vehicle socket.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
At IndyBest, our experts analyse the latest products on the market to see if they stand up to scrutiny. Matt Ng is a tech writer with years of experience critiquing all things consumer tech, including gaming, audio players, dash cams, projectors, laptops, VR headsets and much more. When it comes to his review of the best portable power stations, Matt is interested in how helpful they are to the modern tech consumer who needs ample power for various devices and appliances.
