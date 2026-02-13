I’ve found the best portable power stations for home and outdoor adventures

Portable power stations have become hugely popular with outdoor enthusiasts, campers, remote workers, and those living off-grid. They also offer reassurance to homeowners who regularly experience power outages or blackouts. But which one should you buy? As a tech expert with more than 15 years of experience, I’ve tried, tested and chosen my top picks.

While power stations can be expensive, they’re useful in so many different scenarios. Imagine being able to use the hedge trimmer to the home projector outside without long extension leads, or to work and charge all your gear in your car off-site. You can also enjoy safer, cleaner and quieter camping trips without the noise and fumes from a heavier generator.

Better yet, you can pair a portable power station with solar panels for cleaner and cheaper off-grid living. And in the event of a power cut in your home, you can keep the household going by charging phones, boiling kettles, keeping the lights on and ensuring frozen food stays frozen.

However, choosing the right model requires some consideration of your power needs and balancing that against cost and weight. To get a head start in your search, keep reading for the portable power stations that passed my tests.

The best portable power stations for 2026 are:

Best overall – EcoFlow delta 3 plus: £599, Amazon.co.uk

– EcoFlow delta 3 plus: £599, Amazon.co.uk Best budget buy – EcoFlow river 3 plus: £219, Amazon.co.uk

– EcoFlow river 3 plus: £219, Amazon.co.uk Best for camper vans – Jackery explorer 2000 V2: £899, Amazon.co.uk

– Jackery explorer 2000 V2: £899, Amazon.co.uk Best for off-grid living – DJI power 2000: £959, Amazon.co.uk

– DJI power 2000: £959, Amazon.co.uk Best for home backup – Anker solix F3000: £1,799, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I tested each power station with a range of appliances ( Matt Ng/The Independent )

For this review, I tested each model by plugging in a range of everyday devices, including smartphone chargers and laptops, to see how they performed and how long they lasted on a full charge. I also ran high-power appliances such as hairdryers and tower fans to stress-test the units, paying close attention to fan noise and any signs of overheating. You can find my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

