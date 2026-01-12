The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best dash cams, tried and tested to help protect your vehicle
These in-car camera systems can help reduce your insurance premiums
We live in an age of video – doorbell cameras and security cameras help protect our homes, while CCTV monitors our streets. So why wouldn’t you invest in one of the best dash cams to help protect your precious motor?
Dash cams make perfect sense when you’re involved in a traffic collision, as it would otherwise be your word against theirs. In these cases, the best dash cams can save you money, time, and stress during an insurance claim. The nifty devices are also invaluable when it comes to providing protection against road-based scams. Sadly, the ‘crash for cash’ racket shows no signs of slowing.
There’s no shortage of dash cams on the market, but their quality often varies, and while many perform similar jobs, some offer additional smart functionality or feature multiple recording angles.
After testing a range of models, my top choices revolve around those that feature crystal-clear image recording, because clarity is paramount when you need details of number plates or faces. Smart features are also handy for people who like to watch over their vehicle when it’s parked, for added peace of mind. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict on the best dash cams.
The best dash cams for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Viofo A329S: £359.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Vantrue element 1 lite: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for smart protection – Nextbase iQ 4K HD smart dash cam: £449.99, Argos.co.uk
- Best compact model – Garmin dash cam mini 3: £149.99, Garmin.com
- Best for comprehensive coverage – Vantrue nexus 4 pro S: £299.99, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
I’ve been testing dash cams for several years – the number of adhesive smears on my car windscreen can attest to that. For this review, I took each model on multiple drives in various conditions, including day and night. I examined each on its performance, features and design. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this guide.
1Viofo A329S
- Best Dash cam overall
- Resolution Front 4K, cabin 2K, rear 2K
- Display 2.4in
- Viewing angle Front 140 degrees, cabin 210 degrees, rear 160 degrees
- GPS Yes
- Connection Wifi, Bluetooth
- Voice control Yes
- Why we love it
- Class-leading video quality
- Excellent camera coverage
- Fairly discreet
- Take note
- Expensive
- Other rivals offer better interface
The updated A329S, which replaces the now discontinued A329, offers extra functionality while retaining the Viofo image quality we know and love.
Its front 4K camera packs a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor and a 60fps mode, offering more opportunities to pick out finer details from the enhanced frame rate. You’ve also got a 2K rear camera and 2K fisheye cabin lens – the latter helps record incidents such as sideswipes. Finally, according to Viofo, the low power recording mode helps protect your ride during the night, without draining your battery.
Featuring near-flawless clarity during the day, its HDR mode helps ensure number plates are never flared out by artificial light, even if night-time performance takes a small hit. I had no issues discerning plates among oncoming traffic, which many dash cams have trouble with, particularly during the twilight hours.
While the unit itself feels robust and well-designed, and the triple camera system adds extra reassurance, it’s not cheap by any means. However, thanks to its performance, it still gets my vote as the best dash cam on test.
2Vantrue element 1 lite
- Best Budget dash cam
- Resolution 1080p
- Display 1.54in
- Viewing angle 160 degrees
- GPS Yes
- Connection Wifi
- Voice control Yes
- Why we love it
- Great value
- Decent features for the price
- Take note
- Image performance isn't the best
- Irritating menu
A branded dash cam for £70? That’s quite a feat for Vantrue, which has squeezed several features into the E1 lite. There is an HDR mode for overly bright and dark settings, as well as GPS, speed tracking, voice control and a 24-hour parking mode, which can detect and start recording upon registering movement or a collision.
The bad news is its image sensor yielded quite a bit of noise and jaggedness on test. You can make out number plates directly ahead reasonably fine, though the overall image is quite grainy. At night, that’s less of an issue, but without Vantrue’s patented PlatePix tech, which is designed to enhance the clarity of plates, you’re not picking up as many details as you are with pricier models.
I also found the G-sensor overly sensitive, saving videos after nearly every speed bump (I drive at the speed limit, honest). Plus, its tiny screen, while clear and bright, isn’t the best for reviewing footage, and gets easily cluttered with too many icons. Only consider this model if your budget is on the tight side.
3Nextbase iQ 4K HD smart dash cam
- Best Dash cam for smart protection
- Resolution Front up to 4K, cabin up to 2K
- Display N/A
- Viewing angle Front 140 degrees, cabin 180 degrees
- GPS Yes
- Connection Wifi, Bluetooth
- Voice control Yes
- Why we love it
- Smart alerts are useful
- Decent image performance
- Take note
- Cumbersome design
- Subscription needed for full benefits
If leaving your car on a street or in a busy car park gives you a twinge of anxiety, the Nextbase iQ can help. It detects collisions as well as individuals hovering around your car, before recording and alerting you via your phone. You can then access the cam’s live feed, including an external and cabin camera, letting you intervene via voice or a shrill alarm. It’s not just a dash cam but a smart CCTV system for your car. While you need a subscription tier to get the most out of it (starting from £6.99), real-time alerts remain free.
Image clarity is generally smooth and well-defined with the 4K model, and more than adequate during the night. However, you can expect to pay a hefty sum for this premium variant, though cheaper 1080p and 2K models are available.
Despite the device being quite chunky and somewhat intrusive, it’s ideal for drivers who are overly protective of their premium marques.
4Garmin dash cam mini 3
- Best Compact dash cam
- Resolution 1080p
- Display N/A
- Viewing angle 140 degrees
- GPS No
- Connection Wifi, Bluetooth
- Voice control Yes
- Why we love it
- Compact design
- Really easy to use
- Take note
- Only offers 1080p resolution
- Some rivals offer more features at a cheaper price
Garmin has managed to create a Full HD dash cam that’s not much bigger than your thumb – it’s super light at a paltry 30g. You can hide the mini 3 discreetly behind your rear-view mirror, without it obscuring your view of the road or distracting you as you drive. While there’s no GPS in this model, voice control remains.
The main tradeoff is that it only returns 1080p video, and while it’s very capable during the day, it fares a fair bit worse at night. The onboard HDR does well to keep a stable contrast, but vehicles moving through a wider field of view (cars in the opposite lane) are harder to distinguish after-hours.
Still, I really like the mini 3 for its premium, diminutive design and no-display approach, providing distraction-free driving when you already have the road, your car’s dash and display and your sat-nav to contend with.
5Vantrue nexus 4 pro S
- Best Dash cam for comprehensive coverage
- Resolution Front 4K, rear 1440p, cabin 1080p
- Display 3.19in
- Viewing angle Front 155 degrees, rear 160 degrees, cabin 160 degrees
- GPS Yes
- Connection Wifi
- Voice control Yes
- Why we love it
- Triple camera system is solid
- PlatePix helps with number plate clarity
- Take note
- Main unit is on the large side
- Expensive
The difference between the £70 Vantrue E1 lite (the best budget dash cam in this roundup) and the N4 pro is like night and day. This triple-channel (4K front, 2.5K rear and 1080p cabin cameras) dash cam offers comprehensive coverage, so it’s ideal for those who drive for a living or are constantly on the road.
You can set HDR mode to kick in during the day and have bright, vibrant video with excellent sharpness and detail, while having PlatePix mode activatex at night to enhance number plate clarity, though this does darken the overall picture. Even still, contrast remains perfectly solid, and being able to make out plates at nearly all angles at night is likely to be a weight off your mind.
Considering you’re getting three cameras, the price isn’t too bad, but make sure you actually need them. I’ve also got to mention the unit itself, which is fairly hefty (about the size of a cocktail can).
6Thinkware dash cam ARC 700
- Best Mid-range dash cam
- Resolution Front 4K, rear 2K
- Display N/A
- Viewing angle Front 135.6 degrees, rear 134 degrees
- GPS Yes
- Connection Wifi, Bluetooth
- Voice control No
- Why we love it
- Higher frame rate mode
- Speed camera voice alerts
- Take note
- Controls are difficult to make out
- No voice control
The dual-channel ARC 700 features a wedge design with a tilting camera and voice feedback. Usefully, you can adjust the frame rate to capture 30fps at 4K or 45fps at 2K. I’d go for the latter, as scrubbing through more video frames gives you extra opportunity to glean details and number plates, which can be tricky at speed.
The image performance is admirable, delivering image quality comparable to that of the Nextbase iQ. Colour saturation is lifelike in the smooth daytime shots, and the video is buttery smooth, thanks to higher frame rates. It also holds up reasonably well during the night – I could pick out plates fairly consistently from various angles.
That said, the design feels a little yesteryear, and I wish the manual save button was more defined, for easier use while driving. It’s a solid dual camera that also features speed camera alerts, which can help those with lead feet stay out of trouble.
Your questions about dash cams answered
What is the best dash cam?
For its ease of use, discretion, and stunning video quality, the best dash cam I tested is the Viofo A329S. It’s not cheap, but its images are consistently smooth and crisp, so detail will always be there, in case it’s ever needed.
While it only offers 1080p, I also really like the adorable Garmin dash cam mini 3. It’s extremely dinky and can be placed easily behind a mirror, so you have a full view of the road ahead.
Finally, if you’re particularly fearful of someone scratching or bumping your car, consider the Nextbase iQ. It’s not cheap by any means, and the paid subscription models have you forking out every month, but it’s like having a security guard sitting in your car and letting you know about potential suspicious activity in real-time.
How I tested the best dash cams
When reviewing the best dash cams and taking each one for a spin in my card, I used the following metrics:
- Performance: Dash cams are worthless if you need to make a claim or fill out an incident report and you can’t make out someone’s face or number plate. Therefore during testing, I considered if the camera handles detail during the day and at night, and whether you’re able to pick out objects with clarity, particularly in motion, mirroring real-life usage. Additionally, where many cheaper models fail is their contrast, when plates are burned out by the sun or bright headlights, so I wanted to make sure this was not the case for my final roundup of the best dash cams.
- Features: So many dash cams share overlapping specs, so I looked for standout features to help differentiate them from the pack, such as notifying you if an incident is detected.
- Design: I looked at the build quality and design of the dash cams. Do they feel reassuringly chunky, or do they feature cheap, scratchy plastics? If there’s a display, is it big enough, and is there a balance between convenience, features, and its potential to distract while on the road?
- Value for money: I also considered if the quality and range of features matched the price point, to ensure you get the best value for money.
What do I need to look for in a dash cam?
The key considerations when looking for a dash came are:
- Image performance: If your wallet stretches to it, go for 4K, which provides good clarity at distance and various angles, which can be critical in an incident.
- Channels: This refers to how many cameras your dash cam system incorporates. You usually have the choice of one (front-facing), two (front and rear), or three (front, rear, and cabin) channels. If you’re driving a lot (such as for work), you might want a triple-channel camera, but be prepared to pay for this setup as well as a high-capacity memory card.
- Smart protection: Running a Landrover rather than a Lada? You might want smart dash cams, which act as a security camera for your car, notifying you if it detects an intrusion or individuals hovering around it. Again, be prepared to pay for this extra peace of mind.
- Discreetness: Modern cars feature enough distractions without having an extra screen to contend with. Consider display-free dash cams, which are typically compact and take up less space, and can be installed almost anywhere.
- Other features: Almost all dash cams worth having will have built-in G-sensors, so when you’re either driving or parked, a collision will instruct them to start recording and protect the video clip, so it can’t be overridden. Parking modes often need dash cams to be hardwired in, to get the full benefit.
What memory card do I need for a dash cam?
While I haven’t seen a dash cam that doesn’t take microSD cards, many dash cam makers don’t include one as standard in their products, so factor that into your budget. Due to their intense, constant use, you’ll want a high endurance-type card with a high write speed. These are denoted using a UHS speed classification, of which you want either U3 or UII, or the newest video speed class designations, of which V30 or V60 will suit you fine. Also, if you’re planning on shooting in 4K, grab at least a 64GB card, and if you have two or more, opt for at least 128GB.
Are dash cams easy to install?
Though fiddly, just about anyone can install a dash cam. Most packages come with a trim remover to help you loosen the interior trims of your car. Connect the power cable to your 12V socket, and plumb the line through the rubber of the doorway, going up and around your windshield and somewhere around your rearview mirror. You want your dash cam around this area, and while you want it close enough to save clips, you don’t want it to obstruct your view of the road.
You can also hardwire your dash cam to your car’s fuse box to take advantage of its parking protection mode, though you’ll often need a separate hardwire kit to achieve this.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Matt Ng is a tech writer with years of experience critiquing all things consumer tech, from gaming gear to robot vacuum cleaners, and has tested the best projectors for IndyBest. Given his background in tech, he has a personal interest in dash cams and has tested them for several years, including premium models from the likes of Garmin, Nextbase, and Viofo.
