Best dash cams, tried and tested to help protect your vehicle

We live in an age of video – doorbell cameras and security cameras help protect our homes, while CCTV monitors our streets. So why wouldn’t you invest in one of the best dash cams to help protect your precious motor?

Dash cams make perfect sense when you’re involved in a traffic collision, as it would otherwise be your word against theirs. In these cases, the best dash cams can save you money, time, and stress during an insurance claim. The nifty devices are also invaluable when it comes to providing protection against road-based scams. Sadly, the ‘crash for cash’ racket shows no signs of slowing.

There’s no shortage of dash cams on the market, but their quality often varies, and while many perform similar jobs, some offer additional smart functionality or feature multiple recording angles.

After testing a range of models, my top choices revolve around those that feature crystal-clear image recording, because clarity is paramount when you need details of number plates or faces. Smart features are also handy for people who like to watch over their vehicle when it’s parked, for added peace of mind. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict on the best dash cams.

The best dash cams for 2026 are:

Best overall – Viofo A329S: £359.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best budget buy – Vantrue element 1 lite: £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best for smart protection – Nextbase iQ 4K HD smart dash cam: £449.99, Argos.co.uk

Best compact model – Garmin dash cam mini 3: £149.99, Garmin.com

Best for comprehensive coverage – Vantrue nexus 4 pro S: £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I tested to see how each dash cam faired under different driving conditions ( Matt Ng/The Independent )

I’ve been testing dash cams for several years – the number of adhesive smears on my car windscreen can attest to that. For this review, I took each model on multiple drives in various conditions, including day and night. I examined each on its performance, features and design. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this guide.

