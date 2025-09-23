Best projectors for 2025, tried and tested for at home cinemas and gaming

Once the province of classrooms, boardrooms, and hardcore home cinema enthusiasts, projectors are now more accessible than ever. With a range of form factors and features, they can suit almost any room and viewing style. While some of the best can be a sizeable investment, many others are surprisingly affordable.

But with a dizzying range of projectors available, figuring out the right one can take some time. However, I’ve narrowed the shortlist by playtesting some of the best on the market.

As you might expect, big players like Samsung and Hisense are in the projector game, though other brands like Nebula and Yaber also offer functionality and affordability. Whether you want a projector that’ll recreate that immersive, big screen experience in the comfort of your home, one that boasts low latency for gaming or a portable model for outdoor cinema evenings, I’ve got you covered.

My picks of the best projectors include those that’ll meet key requirements, from the best 4K and gaming models to the best portable and budget varietals. My favourite is the Anker Nebula X1, but there are several other excellent options if that isn’t right for you. I’ve personally tested every projector on this list, and I’m confident these are among the best in their range.

How I tested

These are the top picks of dozens of projectors ( Matt Ng/The Independent )

As a tech writer with more than 15 years of experience, I know what to look for in a good projector. For this review, I put all their features to the test using different films and video games, including Top Gun: Maverick, Avengers: Endgame and Final Fantasy Rebirth. I’ve assessed each projector based on the following criteria:

Display and picture: I thoroughly tested each projector across different types of media, including films and games. Crucially, I tested them under different lighting conditions, including bright daylight and low ambient light. Then I examined pictures for their contrast ratio, motion handling, colour accuracy and brightness, while also looking for rainbow effects with fast-moving edges that are common with laser projectors. I was looking for deep blacks, which are admittedly difficult to reproduce due to the nature of projectors, as well as a wide, vibrant colour gamut with luxurious saturation. Most of the models here deliver 4K resolution, which is the current gold standard in image quality.

I thoroughly tested each projector across different types of media, including films and games. Crucially, I tested them under different lighting conditions, including bright daylight and low ambient light. Then I examined pictures for their contrast ratio, motion handling, colour accuracy and brightness, while also looking for rainbow effects with fast-moving edges that are common with laser projectors. I was looking for deep blacks, which are admittedly difficult to reproduce due to the nature of projectors, as well as a wide, vibrant colour gamut with luxurious saturation. Most of the models here deliver 4K resolution, which is the current gold standard in image quality. Set-up: I also explored each model’s setup process and whether recalibration is straightforward, particularly when you’re porting projectors between rooms or taking them outside.

I also explored each model’s setup process and whether recalibration is straightforward, particularly when you’re porting projectors between rooms or taking them outside. Sound: I examined their sound and determined whether they offer that oomph that big speakers can provide, while analysing voice notes for clarity. Second to this, I noticed their fan noise and whether that detracts from the overall experience.

I examined their sound and determined whether they offer that oomph that big speakers can provide, while analysing voice notes for clarity. Second to this, I noticed their fan noise and whether that detracts from the overall experience. Value for money: Projectors are relatively expensive, so I compared each against its list price to see if they really live up to the price tag.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

IndyBest is The Independent’s reviews section, where expert product journalists analyse the latest products on the market to see if they stand up to scrutiny.

Matt Ng is a tech writer with years of experience critiquing all things consumer tech, including gaming, audio players, dash cams, projectors, laptops, VR headsets and much more. Given his background in tech, he has a personal interest in projectors, including how they work and in what conditions. He’s also a keen gamer and film watcher, making him the perfect candidate for this review.

The best projectors for 2025 are: