The Nintendo Switch 2 is an expensive piece of kit, so you need a case to protect it on the go
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and if you’re still desperately trying to track one down or have already forked out nearly £400, the last thing you want is a scratched screen. With its bigger 7.9in display and sturdier build, the new console feels more premium than ever, and you’ll want to keep it in good nick.
If you’re upgrading from the original Switch, Switch Lite or even the OLED model, don’t assume your old case will do the job. The larger display means it’ll feel too snug. Whether you’re slinging it in a rucksack, taking it on the train, or just want somewhere safe to store it at home, a protective case is a no-brainer.
From slim cases to rugged hard shells, I’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch 2 cases available right now. Manufacturers are still rolling out new Switch 2 accessories, so expect even more cases to arrive in the coming days, and I’ll be testing them as they come in.
I’ve tested a range of Nintendo Switch 2 cases using the console itself, checking for fit, protection, portability and build quality. Since the Switch 2 has a larger display than previous models, I made sure each case actually fits the new console without being too tight or loose.
I looked at how easy it was to get the console in and out, whether there was space for accessories like Joy-Cons, straps or game cards, and how well each case handled being tossed into a bag or carried around. I also paid attention to overall weight, material quality, and whether the case felt like it would actually protect the screen in day-to-day use.
If you want a protective case that will actually keep your new Switch 2 safe, this one from Orzly is my top pick. It fits the Switch 2 (with Joy-Cons attached) very snugly, so it’s never shifting around inside.
It has a sturdy EVA hard-shell design with a plush microfibre lining on the inside and a flap that covers the screen inside, so it’s extra protected. There is also a zipped mesh pocket for 20 game cards, cables, accessories and even room for a pair of Joy-Cons, and a power bank. The only thing it can’t fit is the dock, but I wasn’t expecting that for a carry case.
Despite the heavy-duty EVA build, it’s surprisingly light, and the rubberised handle feels strong. I’ve been slinging it around from place to place by the grip, and it never feels like it’s about to fall out of my grasp.
For £29.99, it’s not the cheapest option, but it’s super protective. Orzly’s stuff tends to last as well. I’ve used its cases and screen protectors before for previous consoles, and they’ve always been good.
If you don't want to spend more than you have to, then consider Stealth's travel case. Its rubberised hard-shell, shock-proof exterior feels really protective. It's strong and sturdy, and it'll take a bashing and some slips out of the hand.
The inside lining is really soft, though it's maybe not as soft as the Orzly case or the GXTrust one below. Still, I’m just quibbling. It was soft enough to baby my Switch 2, and there's a Velcro-secured flap to keep it in place and protect the screen.
There's just one mesh pocket with no zip, but there's plenty of room for 12 game cards and cables and even a spare pair of Joy-Cons. I tried putting my Pro Controller in there too, but that's a no-go. Extra Joy-Cons, though, were absolutely fine. Sadly, there’s no handle, so I was carrying this one like a sleeve, rather than a carry case.
Another affordable case, GXTrust's case is a solid budget pick. It's a hard-shell carry case with a super-soft lining inside and a Velcro-secured flap to keep your console snug and the screen protected.
Like the Orzly case, it offers really good protection, but without the higher price tag. What do you miss out on? There's just one mesh inner pocket (not two), and there's no zip to close it shut. It can only hold up to 12 game cards, but I managed to fit a couple of Joy-Cons and cables in there too, so there's enough room. GXTrust says it can hold four, but I'm doubtful. It gets extra brownie points for having a sturdy carry handle as well.
The zippers feel strong, and it's the most compact hard-shell case on this list, so it won't take up too much room in your bag. The only issue? The exterior is made from some kind of microfibre material that makes it an absolute dust magnet. The inside isn't made from the same material, so your Switch 2 will be fine, but the outside will need regular cleaning to look presentable.
If you use grip covers on your Joy-Cons, this is hands down the case to go for. It’s one of the few that actually seems designed with that in mind. There’s a bit more room inside than most, so if you’re not using grips or a cover, the console can rattle slightly, but the elasticated velcro strap does a decent job of keeping it in place.
Build-wise, it’s sturdy enough for travel and daily use. The outer shell is really tough, and the lining inside is soft, with an inside flap protecting the screen. Jsaux says that there’s storage for 15 game cards, but the mesh pocket is tiny, so that’s really generous. There aren’t any other pockets on the inside.
What’s nice is that the case doesn’t just come with a handle, but a detachable shoulder strap as well, which makes it easy to carry crossbody. It’s a little chunkier than others in this round-up, but the extra flexibility makes it worth the bulk, especially if you don’t want to strip your console down every time you go out.
The Spigen dual grip case (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk) sounds like a neat idea – a minimalist backplate case for the Nintendo Switch 2 that’s designed to add a bit of grip without much bulk. In practice, it’s not up to snuff. Made of flimsy plastic that doesn’t feel especially protective, it attaches using sticky adhesive strips, which feel more DIY than premium. You can’t detach the Joy-Cons once they’re on, and docking becomes a faff. It’s the only minimal-style case I tested, but it didn’t make my list because it just doesn’t offer enough function, comfort or protection to justify the price.
If you’ve just shelled out for a Nintendo Switch 2, a good case is an essential. Orzly’s carry case is the best all-rounder. It’s sturdy, protective and lightweight. It housed all our game cards and had room for cables and even a power bank.
For something more compact, GXTrust’s 1251 case is a nice choice, with a carry handle and a super soft inner lining, while Stealth’s travel case offers a bit more rugged protection for less.
