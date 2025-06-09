Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Nintendo Switch 2 – live restock updates as retailers run low

From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2

Alex Lee
Senior tech critic
Monday 09 June 2025 05:30 EDT
The console is selling out across the UK
The console is selling out across the UK (Alex Lee/The Independent)

It’s just been a few days since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and most places have already sold out. There were restocks here and there throughout the week, but as of last weekend, consoles have been snapped up almost everywhere.

Argos, Amazon and Currys to ShopTo, Smyths Toys have all run out of stock, and even Nintendo’s own site has sold out. Your only options right now are EE and O2, but they’re only selling to existing mobile customers with an existing contract.

But there’s a very good chance more drops will land this week. We’ll be updating you with all the real-time stock as it arrives. Keep your eyes peeled.

Read more: We’ve got all the details on Nintendo Switch 2 stock in the US

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 right now

  • EE: In stock now for pay-monthly customers, delivery in one to three working days
  • O2: In stock now for O2 customers, delivery could be more than four weeks

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

I've already nabbed a console - here's how to get your own
I've already nabbed a console - here's how to get your own (Alex Lee/The Independent)

The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.

The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch 2 price

The Switch 2 camera lets you see your mates as you game, even if you're not playing the same one
The Switch 2 camera lets you see your mates as you game, even if you're not playing the same one (Alex Lee/The Independent)

The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.

No big discounts yet – it’s not even been out a week, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch games

There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.

Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.

On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock – live

Morning all, and welcome back to The Independent’s live Nintendo Switch 2 stock tracker.

Right now, stock is just as limited as it was on Friday afternoon – two retailers remain in stock, but they’re not the most accessible. I’ll be tracking stock right throughout the day, so stay tuned.

Alex Lee9 June 2025 10:30

Check Nintendo Switch 2 stock

As the Switch 2 stock really starts to sell out, I thought it’d be helpful to put together an extensive list of the retailers to check over the weekend.

If you choose to buy from EE, bear in mind my previous post about the delivery times.

Alex Lee6 June 2025 22:18

An update on EE Nintendo Switch 2 stock

Jamie, one of our readers, has just got in touch with me on Instagram.

After ordering a Nintendo Switch 2 from EE on launch day, he decided to call up and ask about delivery times. According to the rep he spoke to, delivery could take up to 14 days. That’s a lot longer than the “1–3 working days” estimate currently quoted on EE’s website.

If you’re planning to order through EE, just be aware that your console might take a little longer to arrive than expected. I’ve asked EE for clarification and will update this post when I hear back.

Buy now at EE

Alex Lee6 June 2025 21:11

Here's where you can buy a Switch 2 right now

And the last of the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles at Nintendo and Very have gone. Your only chance to get one now is at two mobile carriers – EE will come the quickest and O2 will take ages to arrive. More stock may drop soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

Alex Lee6 June 2025 17:32

Here's our Nintendo Switch 2 review

So, I’ve officially had 48 hours with the Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s a definite step-up over the Nintendo Switch OLED.

My colleague Jake Brigstock and I have been putting it through its paces. Here’s our initial review – yes, you’re getting two takes for the price of one.

Nintendo Switch 2 review: What we like (and dislike) about the console

After almost a decade’s wait, the Nintendo Switch 2 is here
Alex Lee6 June 2025 17:01

Here's where you can buy a Switch 2 right now

You can still buy the Nintendo Switch 2 from a few places in the UK, but each option comes with a caveat.

The My Nintendo Store has the console in stock now, though you’ll need an active Switch Online membership to place an order. Delivery is fairly quick though, with consoles arriving in two to three days.

Very also has a bundle available to buy, but delivery is on the slower side. Orders aren’t expected to arrive until Friday, 13 June.

EE has stock as well, but it’s only available to pay-monthly customers and delivery takes between 1-3 working days.

O2 is also selling the Switch 2 to existing customers, but shipping is particularly slow – some orders could take more than four weeks to arrive.

Alex Lee6 June 2025 15:28

Nintendo just dropped stock

I predicted it earlier and it’s come to pass. Nintendo’s just dropped some stock. You have to have a My Nintendo account to buy a console, but the stock is there.

There’s a standalone Nintendo Switch console and a Mario Kart World bundle.

Alex Lee6 June 2025 12:59

Smyths Toys taking orders

Smyths Toys sold out around midday yesterday, but they’re taking orders once again.

It won’t be a fast delivery; the retailer says it expects stock between 10-16 June, and delivering your Switch 2 could take up to three working days after that. However, if you missed out on the console yesterday, this is a good bet.

Alex Lee6 June 2025 11:57

Nintendo Switch 2 stock at O2

Huge thank you to reader Mark Brooker, who got in touch about some Nintendo Switch 2 stock at O2.

It’s unlike any of the stock we’ve seen so far. It’s a Mario Kart World bundle and only for O2 customers. You have two options. You can either pay in full for £449.99 or spread the cost.

If you spread the cost, it costs £110 up front, but you can pay as little as £9.44 a month at 0% APR.

The catch? Delivery could take more than 4 weeks.

Alex Lee6 June 2025 11:40

Stock just dropped at Very

It’s been quiet since 6am this morning, but Very just dropped stock.

You can get a Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World, and a Switch 2 Camera for £479. It will arrive on Friday 13 June.

Alex Lee6 June 2025 11:04

