Best MP3 players 2025: Top portable audio players tested by our expert

You might be surprised to learn that MP3 players still exist. Not only that, but they’re popular with people who take their music seriously – the kind that roll their eyes at lossy Spotify streams and keep recommending you try Tidal.

MP3 players – or digital audio players, to give them their proper title – are also great for the gym and for running with, letting you continue to listen to your music and podcasts while leaving your bulky and expensive smartphone at home.

For audiophiles, dedicated players pack superior digital-to-analogue converters (DACs), higher power outputs and support for lossless audio formats to deliver truly high-resolution sound that your phone simply can't match. With the right player and decent pair of headphones, the songs you love can sound new again.

I’m a tech critic at The Independent, and here, I’ve rounded up a selection of the best MP3 and digital audio players around, from premium high-res audio players to budget-friendly options perfect for kids. My top pick? The Activo P1, which delivered impeccable sound quality and impressive specs.

Whether you want to rediscover your music library without the nagging distractions of a phone or you simply want the best possible sound quality on the go, keep reading for the MP3 players that will give your playlists a new lease of life.

How I tested

I put a range of MP3 players up to the test ( Steve Hogarty/ The Independent )

I’ve spent weeks testing various digital audio players. They’ve been used at home, in the office, and on walks and runs. When testing with high-end players, I listened using the wireless Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and the wired Sennheiser IE 100 in-ear monitors. This was my testing criteria:

Sound quality: Listening to content across different genres (Brian Eno, Robyn, Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, and many, many more) I considered sound fidelity (how accurately the players were able to reproduce the sound of what I was listening to), as well as sound detail and presentation across lows, mids and highs.

Listening to content across different genres (Brian Eno, Robyn, Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire, and many, many more) I considered sound fidelity (how accurately the players were able to reproduce the sound of what I was listening to), as well as sound detail and presentation across lows, mids and highs. Usability: I assessed ease of set up, including how easy it was to stream and sync content or manually transfer files. I also noted the battery life, ease of charging, and how I found navigating the interface.

I assessed ease of set up, including how easy it was to stream and sync content or manually transfer files. I also noted the battery life, ease of charging, and how I found navigating the interface. Build quality: I explored quality, size and portability. I also made a note of whether I could use them with wired and wireless earphones.

I explored quality, size and portability. I also made a note of whether I could use them with wired and wireless earphones. Value for money: With prices for the MP3 players in this review stretching from £50 to just shy of £400, I made sure to assess to what extent their specs and quality were reflected in their price.

The best MP3 players for 2025 are: