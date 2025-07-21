5 best record players, reviewed by an audio expert

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Fully automatic, Bluetooth-enabled or DJ centric? These are the record decks to buy right now
There’s something mesmerising about lowering a needle onto a spinning record. Vinyl record sales are booming, and if you're looking to start your vinyl journey, or you’re thinking about upgrading an old turntable, I’ve found the best record players that won’t break the bank.
There’s a plethora of budget-friendly record players available that don’t feel like compromises – decks that blend classic appeal with just enough modern convenience to make everyday use a doddle.
I’ve been spinning my way through a selection of the latest relatively affordable record players from a range of brands. They may differ in design, features, and finish, but all share one thing in common: they make listening to records straightforward and joyful.
Some have fully automatic operation – just press ‘start’ and let the deck do the rest – which is ideal for those wary of tonearm technicalities. Others come equipped with Bluetooth, enabling you to wirelessly stream to compatible speakers or headphones, if that’s more convenient than a traditional wired setup. You’ll even find models with a USB output, making it possible to digitise your collection.
I think the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT is by far the best option for most people, offering brilliant sound quality at a reasonable price. However, l’ve tested lots of other great options. Whether you're rekindling your love of vinyl or lighting the spark for the first time, I’ve taken a close listen to help you find the best record player for your needs.
Each of the turntables on test was carefully assembled and connected to my trusted reference audio system, ensuring a consistent setup for every model. To get a true sense of musicality and character, I spun a wide range of vinyl: the atmospheric layers and vocal nuances of Björk, the sweeping dynamics of Strauss’s orchestral works, and the brassy, chaotic joy of Stan Kenton’s big band jazz. I used these records to assess these players by several criteria:
Steve May is a technology journalist with more than 30 years’ experience, specialising in home audio, home cinema, TV, soundbars and personal audio. He writes for a variety of popular audio websites and publications. His reviews are based on real-world testing, and he will only recommend the handful of products he believes are worth your money.
Budget-priced audio doesn’t come cuter than this. The AT-LP70xBT is a fully automatic, belt-driven turntable with built-in Bluetooth, and plug-and-play simplicity. It’s delightfully compact, and the J-shaped tonearm nods politely to classic Japanese hi-fi design, even as it improves tracking. Beneath this sleek exterior lies a three-piece anti-resonance chassis designed to dampen vibrations. It's lightweight, but there's enough mass and rigidity to keep unwanted resonance at bay.
This turntable doesn’t ask much of its owner. Just attach the belt drive, choose between line or phono out, and you’re done. There’s no need to fuss with counterweights or anti-skate dials; simplicity is the point. Fully automatic operation means the tonearm cues and returns itself at the push of a button. Bluetooth is also available using Qualcomm’s high-quality aptX Adaptive codec.
The AT-LP70xBT comes with Audio-Technica’s fixed-body AT-VM95C cartridge. While not extravagant, it produces an engaging soundstage with clarity and coherence that easily belies the turntable’s price. Channel separation is clean, and while the bass doesn’t dig especially deep, it feels punchy and present, while treble is crisp. Should you ever wish to refine the sound further, you can swap the stylus for any of the higher-spec models in the VM95 series – a welcome touch of upgradability in an otherwise self-contained system.
For beginners, this turntable offers analogue reassurance. For more experienced listeners, it offers convenience without compromise. Whatever way you look at it, it's a brilliant buy.
It may be cheap and cheerful, but this turntable has built-in Bluetooth and comes with a reliable Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge. If you’re just about to begin your vinyl adventure, that’s a pretty encouraging start.
With a die-cast metal platter and lightweight carbon fibre tone arm, the deck feels well-finished, while an adjustable counterweight and anti-skate control hint at more enthusiast-minded ambitions.
Connectivity straddles the analogue-digital divide. Bluetooth 5.3 makes it possible to stream to headphones or speakers without cables, making it ideal for casual listening. Prefer the traditional route? There are also RCA outputs, and a switchable built-in phono stage means you can hook straight into powered speakers or an amp.
That Audio-Technica workhorse delivers crisp treble, rich mids and has a surprising amount of rhythmic grip. Dynamics are strong, with enough headroom to let guitars ring and vocals breathe. The stylo is a great choice for anyone looking to get into vinyl. It’s well built, generously specified, and sounds better than it has any right to at this low price.
Name drop a Pro-Ject turntable to a music-loving mate, and you’ll doubtless receive an appreciative nod. And with good reason – the company makes darn fine disc spinners. The good news is you don’t need an audiophile license to drive one. Minimalist and musical, the Pro-Ject A1 is a plug ’n’ play turntable everyone can enjoy.
The first fully automatic belt-drive turntable from the brand, an entry point into its new automat series, it’s designed to appeal both to newcomers discovering the joy of vinyl and long-time listeners who just want to press play.
It’s a timeless design, and the build is reassuringly solid. Its die-cast aluminium platter has pleasing weight, and the 211mm aluminium tonearm arrives factory-installed and pre-set with an Ortofon OM 10 cartridge. There’s no need to fiddle with tracking force or anti-skate settings; it’s all been handled factory side.
The built-in moving-magnet phono stage means you can plug the A1 directly into just about any amplifier or powered speaker with a standard line-level input. Want to use your own external phono stage? A discreet switch hidden beneath the platter enables you to disable the onboard preamp – just lift the felt mat and flip it.
For all its ease of use, the A1 is a genuinely impressive performer. The Ortofon OM 10 cartridge is musical, agile, and tonally balanced, with just the right amount of sparkle in the highs and warmth in the mids. There’s no trace of woolliness here. If you’re stepping up from a budget deck or all-in-one system, the leap in fidelity will be immediate and obvious. For those upgrading from a more entry-level disc spinner, you’ll likely appreciate how fuss-free this one is. It’s pricier than the competition, but worth the extra spend.
There’s not much Denon doesn’t know about vinyl turntables. It’s been making them for the best part of 50 years. The DP-300F is a ready-to-play solution for vinyl newcomers, and a compelling upgrade for listeners looking to level up their audio. Fully automatic, this belt-driven turntable is outfitted with Denon’s own cartridge, and it certainly looks the business.
You’ll need to do a little work during setup: balance the counterweight, set the anti-skate, and toggle between phono out and line-level output, depending on your system. But these are all straightforward tasks, well documented and easily done in minutes. For those inclined to upgrade in the future, Denon has thoughtfully included an extra set of headshell leads; a small touch, but appreciated.
Sonically, the DP-300F proves more than capable. The supplied DSN-85 cartridge might not have the cachet of a more familiar name, but it holds its own, delivering a smooth, full-bodied presentation that favours warmth and cohesion over attack and bite. The resulting soundstage is broad and well defined, and there’s crispness to the high frequencies that adds a little sparkle without tipping into harshness.
Overall, the Denon DP-300F is a smart, stylish turntable that leans into the joy of simple, effective vinyl playback. It may be slightly pricier than some rivals, but it justifies this with elegant automation, slick design, and a sound that’s rich and inviting. Not the obvious choice, perhaps, but a very good one.
If your vinyl dreams come with a hint of DJ ambition, but without the Technics price tag, the Lenco L-3810GY might just hit the right groove. This turntable offers a familiar silhouette and a tempting mix of features for budding record collectors and bedroom mixmasters. With a direct drive mechanism, USB recording capability, and a pitch control slider, it certainly looks the part. The removable headshell offers future upgrade potential, and there’s even a target light for cueing up records in low light.
There’s no mistaking the design inspiration here. The Lenco L-3810GY is an unabashed homage to the Technics SL-1200. That said, the build here leans toward the lightweight and plasticky, which is understandable at this price.
That direct drive motor means you get stable, start-stop performance without the belt fiddling, and the pre-mounted Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge delivers warm, lively playback with solid detail.
Assembly requires a bit more involvement than some fully plug-and-play rivals. You’ll need to balance the tonearm, balance the counterweight, and set anti-skate. However, the instructions are well-written, and it’s more Lego set than rocket science. In fact, if this is your first ‘proper’ turntable, the setup process offers a gentle, confidence-boosting intro to analogue audio.
Once spinning, the Lenco impresses. The AT3600 cartridge punches above its weight, offering crisp transients and a surprisingly rich midrange. Bass is taut, if not seismic. Digitising your vinyl via USB is possible with free software, such as Audacity, and the recordings should come out clean and balanced, assuming your source vinyl is in good nick. While the Lenco L-3810GY talks the DJ talk, it’s not built for back-cueing or scratching, but if you’re looking for something more tactile than an entry-level belt-drive deck, it offers substance, style and plenty of old-school cool.
There are no real duds in this round-up. All the turntables in our lineup offer a high level of performance for the money. That said, the standout record player is the Audio-Technica AT-LP70XBT. This stylish turntable has everything you could want from an entry-level vinyl player – it sounds great, is easy to install and use, and looks the part. The Denon DP-300F is similarly adept, and boasts a lovely design. If you want a lot for not much, the Majority stylo is fantastic for the price. Whichever model you opt for, you can be sure these turntables will treat your valuable vinyl well.
Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best wireless headphones
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in