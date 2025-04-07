If your trusty toaster and kettle have seen better days and you’re in the market for an upgrade, prepare for a whole new world of choice. Gone are the days of simply flicking on the kettle for a fresh brew or pressing down two slices of cut-loaf to toast. These days, you’ve got options – and lots of them.

A new raft of toasters now come with features such as touchscreen displays, so you can select from a range of browning levels and handy pre-set options. Some models even come with a ‘bagel’ setting, which only activates one side of the heating element, to toast the inside of said bagel while gently warming the outside.

Kettles have also been given a glow-up, and many now have a keep-warm function to save you re-boiling when you inevitably get distracted, while variable temperature settings can be adjusted to suit your choice of drink. For example, if you drink black tea, you’ll want the water to be between 90-98C, whereas the ideal temperature for green tea is around 80C, according to the UK Tea Infusions Association.

Of course, there are plenty of toaster and kettle models that just do the basics well, so, we’ve included all types in this round-up. Whatever you choose, go for a matching set rather than mis-matched appliances, to keep your kitchen coordinated and stylish.

How we tested

We tested bundles and separate appliances ( Katie Gregory )

We brewed many, many cups of tea and browned more slices of toast than strictly necessary, to whittle down our shortlist of the best toaster and kettle sets. To make sure we didn’t miss any brilliant products, we tested appliances that are sold separately within the same collection, as well as kettles and toasters sold as a bundle.

For kettles, we looked at everything from boiling volume and speed to how easy they were to lift and clean. For toasters, we checked how well each model browned two slices of cut loaf on the ‘middle’ setting – and gave extra points to products with additional features, such as bagel settings and easy-to-remove crumb trays. Finally, aesthetics and value for money were considered before deciding which appliances were worthy of a spot in our final line-up.

The best toaster and kettle sets for 2025 are: