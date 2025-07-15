9 best hedge trimmers, from cordless to long-reach electric models

When engaging in a spot of weekend groundskeeping, a good hedge trimmer is vital. Shears and secateurs can be great, but if you have yards of hedge to tame, you need a powerful hedge trimmer to carve through your shrubbery.

There are a few things to consider when looking for the best hedge trimmer for your plot, though. If you’re hedges are quite a way from the house, you’ll be better served with a battery-powered tool to manage them. If you have more limited usage in mind, however, a mains-powered trimmer will suffice.

If you opt for a battery-powered hedge trimmer, you can choose between those that come with the battery included or a ‘bare tool’, meaning the battery isn’t included. This latter category often sees brands creating a range of tools with interchangeable batteries, which usually makes them a little less costly.

Ergonomics is a priority, too, as you’ll often be working up against hedges and shrubs, vertically and horizontally, in quite unnatural positions. From the rear handle to the blade tip, you need the tool to enable comfortable working positions.

That’s a lot to bear in mind, and there are lots of options on the market, so I tried out a range of hedge trimmers to work out which one is best. Keep scrolling to find out which hedge trimmers are a cut above the rest.

How I tested

The longer the blade, the more you can achieve in one sweep ( Jon Axworthy/The Independent )

I tested each hedge trimmer in my own garden. I was looking for machines that cut precisely and cleanly to promote new, healthy growth and don’t leave the hedge looking like it’s been hacked to pieces. I also considered value for money before drawing up my final list of favourites.

I assessed each hedge trimmer by a few key metrics:

Cut: The most obvious test, I examined whether each hedge trimmer gave a clean cut through the hedge rather than tearing leaves and branches. I looked to see how the trimmers performed on different species of shrubs to see how they handled different branch thicknesses and textures.

The most obvious test, I examined whether each hedge trimmer gave a clean cut through the hedge rather than tearing leaves and branches. I looked to see how the trimmers performed on different species of shrubs to see how they handled different branch thicknesses and textures. Blade length: A long blade is crucial; the longer the blade, the more you can achieve in one sweep. I wanted trimmers with long blades, but I also tested some shorter trimmers to find those that can work in narrow areas or for close-control work like topiary.

A long blade is crucial; the longer the blade, the more you can achieve in one sweep. I wanted trimmers with long blades, but I also tested some shorter trimmers to find those that can work in narrow areas or for close-control work like topiary. Ergonomics and balance: The tradeoff with a long blade is that it can become unwieldy. I looked for well-balanced machines that were comfortable to hold.

The tradeoff with a long blade is that it can become unwieldy. I looked for well-balanced machines that were comfortable to hold. Power: I examined the power in watts of each hedge trimmer. If it ran on mains power, I measured the length of the cable; if it ran on battery, I timed the battery life.

I examined the power in watts of each hedge trimmer. If it ran on mains power, I measured the length of the cable; if it ran on battery, I timed the battery life. Safety: The most crucial feature of all, I assessed each machine’s hand guards and dead-man switches to ensure that they’re safe to use.

