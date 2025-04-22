Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Nothing beats relaxing al fresco, so make sure you’ve got your perfect pew sorted
The humble British deckchair has been through a renaissance. It’s transformed from a stripy seaside staple into a must-have piece of patio furniture, combining style, comfort, and functionality.
Whether you're basking in the garden, relaxing on a balcony, or a seasoned festivalgoer needing a seat on the go, the right deckchair can significantly enhance your outdoor experience.
While there are a plethora of luxe outdoor furniture pieces that give their indoor counterparts a run for their money – from sun loungers and corner sofas to indulgently plush egg chairs – you cannot deny the retro charm of a folding wooden frame and a simple sling.
But of course, not all deckchairs are created equal. While some put comfort and functionality at the fore, others are all about bold patterns and prints. The key is to find one that ticks all of your boxes.
Because they tend to be made from wood, sustainability is also a key factor when looking for the best deckchairs you can buy in 2025. Covering chairs for varied preferences and budgets, this review will help you track down the right one for you.
We lounged our way through a selection of folding (and the odd non-folding) deckchairs, comparing comfort, portability and materials, and factoring in sustainability and weather resistance. We weighed up affordability with great design, and considered each deckchair for its practicality, wrestling with the occasional tricky folding frame to help you find the perfect seat for summer relaxation.
This one brings all the fun. Part of Habitat’s vibrant collaboration with homeware brand Scion, the kukkia deckchair makes a bold statement with its zingy botanical print in orange, green and blue, which is ideal if your outdoor setup is crying out for colour.
The frame is made from FSC-certified eucalyptus, which offers a balance of sturdiness and sustainability, and it folds neatly away for easy storage, complete with a nifty integrated handle at the top for added portability. We liked the three reclining positions, which are smooth to adjust, and the sling itself feels surprisingly supportive. At just under 6kg, it’s light and easy to move around.
If traditional deckchairs leave you feeling a bit too close to the ground, these zero-gravity garden seats from Asda are a game-changer. The elevated seat height and (optional) upright positioning make them much easier to get in and out of, which is especially helpful if you have limited mobility.
The reclining mechanism is smooth and adjustable with a lock-in mechanism, so you can settle into just the right position. The breathable fabric keeps things cool on hot days, and the headrests are surprisingly supportive. Plus, they are much more plush and comfy than your typical polyester sling. They fold away for easy storage, and at this price for two, they’re hard to beat.
This La Redoute number is deckchair tradition done right – a cheery canvas sling paired with warm, sustainable acacia wood for a nostalgic British back garden vibe. The four-position reclining backrest is simple to adjust and gives you a proper lounging angle, whether you're sun-soaking or reading. We liked the feel of the sling too: supportive and breathable. The folding mechanism is smooth and intuitive, and it stores perfectly flat. Effortlessly stylish, this is a classic, no-fuss option for patios or balconies. However, we noticed that the material faded a little in the sun.
Seletti’s collaboration with the unfortunately-named design house Toilet Paper brings this lipstick pink deckchair. It’s perfect for bringing bold character to a garden furniture lineup – think retro pop art meets functional lounging. The iconic lipstick motif is instantly recognisable from the brand’s cheeky design archive, while the frame is built from responsibly sourced beechwood. Despite its playful print, it doesn’t skimp on structure – the wood feels solid and there’s a satisfying smoothness to its folding mechanism. The sling is made from outdoor-friendly canvas that feels perfectly durable without being too stiff, although you wouldn’t want to keep this designer beauty out in the rain. Pair it with the brand’s equally attention-grabbing designs, like ‘scissors’ (£130, Seletti.it) or ‘girl in the sea’ (£130, Seletti.it).
Bringing a touch of the British seaside to your back garden, this classic deckchair from John Lewis features a sturdy polyester sling in blue and white stripes – a nautical pattern that’s never not chic. The acacia wood frame is naturally durable and weather-resistant, ensuring longevity, and we loved the addition of the wooden armrests, a simple design detail, but one that makes this chair much more comfortable. The chair's sturdy construction and classic aesthetic make it a versatile addition to various outdoor settings, and its foldable design makes it convenient to store during the off-season without taking up too much space.
This one’s as pretty as it is practical. The rest-easy deckchair features a delicate floral print that gives it a lovely, laid-back look – ideal for softening up a patio or balcony space whilst elevating the traditional deckchair design. That said, the brand also offers a striped version in the same colourways, which is ideal for mixing and matching. The beechwood frame has a charmingly aged and weatherworn finish and feels solid and supportive, and we especially liked the armrests, which make a real difference when you’re sitting for a while (or trying to stand up gracefully with a drink in hand). It’s an ideal choice for extended lounging sessions.
This playful pick from Sophie Robinson doesn’t do neutral – and we love them for it. The pavilion-inspired print brings a jolt of colour to any outdoor setup, with a bold jade and lilac combo that’s far from garden-variety. It’s made from solid acacia wood with a tough polyethene seat that feels more structured than a traditional sling, which is good if you like a bit more support. Although this one isn’t foldable like a traditional deckchair - and nor is it adjustable - once it’s built, you’ve got a garden chair that’s as comfy as it is eye-catching.
This limited-edition number from Storigraphic is one for those who appreciate a bold print. The beechwood frame is responsibly sourced and beautifully finished, supporting a graphic-printed sling that looks as good as it feels. It’s made in the UK, folds flat for convenience, and even comes with a sustainability bonus – the company claims that one tree is planted for every order. The canvas feels soft but durable, and the stitched hem gives it a crafted edge. It’s not an impulse buy – delivery takes a couple of weeks, and it’s one of the most expensive chairs we tested. However, if you’re after a striking garden seat, it could be worth it.
This Edwardian-style deckchair from The Stripes Company mixes vintage elegance with modern comfort. Crafted from Grade A teak, it features a mustard yellow canvas sling with rainbow stripes, complemented by a matching canopy and footstool for shade and full-body relaxation. The canopy includes a customisable pompom fringe, adding a playful touch. Handmade to order, each deckchair is a unique piece, though this does mean a lead time of around 7-14 working days. While it's perfect for sunny days, the cotton canvas isn't weatherproof, so it's best stored indoors. It’s also the most expensive deckchair we tested - the best part of £300 is a lot to spend on a lounger.
Our top pick is Habitat x Scion’s kukkia – a bold, lightweight and affordable all-rounder that’s easy to fold and seriously cheerful. For something with extra flair, Seletti’s lipstick pink brings unexpected pop-art cool to the back garden, while La Redoute’s oiled acacia folding chair nails the nostalgic British back garden look. We also highly rate George at Asda’s zero gravity pair budget, comfort, and accessibility, and The Stripes Company’s Edwardian deckchair if you’re after vintage garden glamour.
