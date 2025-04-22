The humble British deckchair has been through a renaissance. It’s transformed from a stripy seaside staple into a must-have piece of patio furniture, combining style, comfort, and functionality.

Whether you're basking in the garden, relaxing on a balcony, or a seasoned festivalgoer needing a seat on the go, the right deckchair can significantly enhance your outdoor experience.

While there are a plethora of luxe outdoor furniture pieces that give their indoor counterparts a run for their money – from sun loungers and corner sofas to indulgently plush egg chairs – you cannot deny the retro charm of a folding wooden frame and a simple sling.

But of course, not all deckchairs are created equal. While some put comfort and functionality at the fore, others are all about bold patterns and prints. The key is to find one that ticks all of your boxes.

Because they tend to be made from wood, sustainability is also a key factor when looking for the best deckchairs you can buy in 2025. Covering chairs for varied preferences and budgets, this review will help you track down the right one for you.

How we tested

( Ali Howard )

We lounged our way through a selection of folding (and the odd non-folding) deckchairs, comparing comfort, portability and materials, and factoring in sustainability and weather resistance. We weighed up affordability with great design, and considered each deckchair for its practicality, wrestling with the occasional tricky folding frame to help you find the perfect seat for summer relaxation.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ali Howard is a writer and interiors editor with an eye for excellent home and garden finds. Having tested products for IndyBest since 2019, Ali has written about everything from dining tables and wardrobes to hanging egg chairs and chimineas. Lesser-known names and the latest trends are always on her radar, and you can rest assured every piece in her final edits has been used and approved by her.

The best deck chairs for 2025 are: