Best garden bistro sets for a stylish al fresco setup
Bring continental vibes to your garden or balcony, with these top-rated bistro sets
When it comes to making the most of your outside space, the best bistro sets let you enjoy breakfast, coffee or cocktails in your garden (or on your balcony), without taking up too much room.
Ever-popular on the continent, bistro sets typically comprise a couple of chairs and a small table that is the ideal size for a glass of wine and a small plate or two, with the whole setup encouraging you to sit back, relax and watch the world go by.
If you want to bring these continental vibes to your patio or conservatory, there are plenty of brilliant bistro sets to choose from. Designs include rattan, wood and powder-coated metal forms, so you’re bound to find one to suit your space and style.
No matter if you favour compact and foldable or durable and weather-resistant designs, the best bistro sets comprise versatile pieces of garden furniture that you’ll enjoy using year after year.
After testing several sets, I’ve compiled a list of the top options – keep scrolling to find out which ones are worth a spot in your garden.
How I tested
I tested a large selection of bistro sets, ranging from budget buys to luxe, high-end options. I tried nifty foldaway sets as well as larger designs, assembling all of them in my garden and using them as you would in your own home. When testing, I considered the following criteria:
- Durability: I wanted furniture that would last, looking out for weatherproof materials like aluminium and acacia.
- Value for money: Design, materials and durability were assessed against the sets’ price tags, to work out which ones offered the best value for money.
- Comfort: When testing each bistro set, I also noted comfort levels – no one wants their al fresco evening to be cut short due to aches and pains.
- Suitability: I also tested the sets for ease of use across a variety of purposes, from eating dinner to enjoying an aperitivo while entertaining friends and family.
The best garden bistro sets for 2025 are:
1La Redoute lyme folding garden dining set
- Best: Bistro set overall
- Chair dimensions: 56cm x 78cm x 46cm
- Table dimensions: 58cm x 58cm x 71cm
- Cushions: Not included
- Material: Iron structure with epoxy finish
- Assembly required: No
- Why we love it
- Looks incredible
- Folds for storage
- Take note
- Needs a cover
Arriving already assembled, this is an easy-to-enjoy bistro set from the outset. I love how simple it is to pop up and also fold away, as well as how lightweight it is to move about. Its eye-catching design makes it look like it’s been lifted straight from the streets of Paris, and it’s just calling for a glass of wine to be placed on it in the early evening sun.
The seat, back and table top are covered in blue-and-white flat woven polyester resin for easy cleaning, although I’d recommend storing it away or buying a well-sealed furniture cover if you plan to keep it outside year-round.
2Ikea tärnö
- Best: Budget bistro set
- Chair dimensions: 39cm x 40cm x 79cm
- Table dimensions: 55cm x 54cm x 70cm
- Cushions: Not included
- Material: Natural acacia hardwood and powder-coated steel
- Assembly required: Some assembly required
- Why we love it
- Budget friendly
- Folds away
- Perfect for smaller spaces like balconies
- Take note
- Cover not provided
- Needs some maintenance
Affordable, stylish and functional, this Ikea set has been one of the brand’s most popular products for a while, and for good reason. As well as being foldable, it’s made from natural acacia hardwood that’s been pre-treated with semi-transparent wood stain, which gives it a lovely finish.
I can vouch for its longevity, too, as I’ve had this table for years. On its second summer, I did have to re-sand the wood, but this gave me the chance to customise the set with a lick of paint. That said, there are different finishes available, including a white and green combination. Plus, there’s the option of buying an accompanying Tosterö cover to protect the bistro set from the elements.
3Dobbies ashton rattan four-seat outdoor dining set
- Best: Bistro set with parasol
- Chair dimensions: 95 x 63 x 70cm
- Table dimensions: 74 x 120 x 120cm
- Cushions: Yes
- Material: Polyethylene wicker, powder-coated aluminium frame, toughened glass top
- Assembly required: Yes
- Why we love it
- Top quality
- Comes with a parasol and base
- Timeless style works for most gardens
- Take note
- Heavy glass table
The smallest of details have been considered when it comes to this well-thought-out, quality set – there’s even an allen key included, to help you put everything together. While it’s on the larger size, it comes complete with a parasol (which can be removed), making it ideal for creating a shady dining spot.
The high-back chairs are sturdy, and the weather-proof nutmeg rattan finish is high-end. The comfy cushions are made from recycled plastic bottles and are easy to clean and well-padded. The glass tabletop is reassuringly robust, though it is very heavy, so take care when putting the table together. This set may be expensive, but you are certainly paying for quality and longevity here.
4Charles Bentley Porto two-seater bistro set
- Best: Bistro set for reading
- Chair dimensions: 95cm x 66cm x 85cm
- Table dimensions: 42cm x 43cm x 43cm
- Cushions: Included
- Material: Powder-coated steel frame
- Assembly required: Some self-assembly required
- Why we love it
- incredibly comfortable
- Fair price
- Take note
- Not ideal for dining
If comfort is key, this set is for you. The included padded cushions are very comfortable, and I must admit that I nodded off each time I lounged in one of these seats. It’s a sturdy bistro set, too, with the anthracite steel frame seeming like it will last a while. The cushions are good quality, but while they’re made of weather-resistant fabric, you need store them away in the winter or during heavy rain if you want them to look the part for years to come.
The accompanying table is a handy size – especially for enjoying a nice G&T in the sun – although it’s worth bearing in mind that because of the chairs’ relaxed tilt, this is not the best bistro set for enjoying al fresco dining. That being said, for reading or sipping an aperitivo, this set is definitely a winner.
5Kettler messina four-seat dining set
- Best: Bistro set for dining
- Chair dimensions: 81cm x 62.3cm x 63.5cm
- Table dimensions: 74.5cm x 110cm x 110cm
- Cushions: Included
- Material: Aluminium frame, synthetic wicker and ceramic glass tabletop
- Assembly required: Some self assembly required
- Why we love it
- Great for socialising
- Stylish, Scandi set
- Take note
- Tricky to assemble
- Expensive
This is a great set for larger groups and families (it also comes in a six-seater version). It boasts a sleek and modern tabletop made from glass, which the brand says is scratch-resistant. The wicker rope-weave, wood-effect chairs are weather-resistant, and, as well as looking good, boast a durable aluminium frame underneath.
The table is a sociable size, while the seats are comfy and made with what feels like a high-quality fabric (the cushions are waterproof, too). However, I found this set tricky to put together, as the instructions are not as clear as they could be. It’s also relatively expensive compared to the Dobbies set above.
6Dobbies Esme bistro set, green
- Best: Folding bistro set
- Chair dimensions: 87.5cm x 41cm x 55.5cm
- Table dimensions: 70cm x 60cm x 60cm
- Cushions: Not included
- Material: Powder-coated steel
- Assembly required: No
- Why we love it
- Space-saving design
- Poweder-coated steel for rust resistance
- Take note
- Cushions not included
With its vibrant green hue, this versatile set really pops, adding a touch of colour to your garden, balcony or conservatory. I particularly enjoyed the smooth powder-coated steel finish of this curved design, which looks and feels more expensive than it is. It comes with two chairs and a table, which are easy to fold away, if you’re looking for something that is space-saving or ideal for storing until guests come over.
The set comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, too. Overall, despite not coming with cushions, this was a comfy seating experience and ticked all the boxes for us. Just note it is only available to buy in store at Dobbies.
7Charles Bentley Almada bistro set
- Best: Scandi bistro set
- Chair dimensions: 76cm x 56cm x 58cm
- Table dimensions: 48cm x 45cm x 45cm
- Cushions: Included
- Material: Aluminium frame and manufactured wood
- Assembly required: Some self-assembly required
- Why we love it
- Stylish
- Take note
- Doesn’t fold away
This is one stylish bistro set – the comfortable chairs feature durable aluminium frames finished in a wood effect, with the rope-weave backs adding a nice mid-century touch.
However, the wood-effect finish of the accompanying table doesn’t look as premium as the chairs. It’s also worth noting that this set can’t be folded away, so you’ll need to think about where you’ll store it when it’s not in use.
What is the best garden bistro set?
The delectable La Redoute lyme folding garden dining set oozes style as well as being lightweight and comfortable, which meant it came out on top during testing. For families, the Dobbies ashton rattan four-seat outdoor dining set is a no-brainer, given its quality, finish, comfort and accompanying parasol. If you’re looking for something on a budget, meanwhile, Ikea is a safe bet.
