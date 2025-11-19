I put the Hismile V34 purple colour corrector to the test, here’s my verdict

Many of us experience teeth discolouration, but it’s still a frustrating issue to manage. It can easily knock your confidence, especially when it comes to smiling for photos. And if you’re a coffee, tea, juice, or wine drinker (you’ll have to give us a really good reason to not reach for a glass of red after a long day at work), chances are you have discoloured teeth, even a little.

While seeking professional dental advice and treatment is one option, many people are seeking out more DIY, at-home methods to brighten and whiten their smile. From teeth whitening strips to whitening toothpastes, there is a vast number of products that claim to help you achieve pearlier whites.

However, if you’re not totally sold on longer-term teeth whitening, there is a colour-correcting serum on the market that could be just for you. Having already gone viral on TikTok, not only are videos of bowled-over beauty influencers using the whitening product being viewed in excess, but even Kim Kardasian seems to be “obsessed” with the product.

If you’re intrigued by the “purple shampoo of teeth”, you’ll be pleased to know I’ve tested the serum to bring you my full verdict. Keep reading and prepare to be dazzled.

How I tested

I used the colour corrector several times throughout the day, but always following the proper application recommendations. I used it mostly in the mornings after brushing my teeth and then topping up if needed for an event. You can read my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.