The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I put the Hismile V34 purple colour corrector to the test, here’s my verdict
This colour-correcting serum is now my new go-to before I go out-out
Many of us experience teeth discolouration, but it’s still a frustrating issue to manage. It can easily knock your confidence, especially when it comes to smiling for photos. And if you’re a coffee, tea, juice, or wine drinker (you’ll have to give us a really good reason to not reach for a glass of red after a long day at work), chances are you have discoloured teeth, even a little.
While seeking professional dental advice and treatment is one option, many people are seeking out more DIY, at-home methods to brighten and whiten their smile. From teeth whitening strips to whitening toothpastes, there is a vast number of products that claim to help you achieve pearlier whites.
However, if you’re not totally sold on longer-term teeth whitening, there is a colour-correcting serum on the market that could be just for you. Having already gone viral on TikTok, not only are videos of bowled-over beauty influencers using the whitening product being viewed in excess, but even Kim Kardasian seems to be “obsessed” with the product.
If you’re intrigued by the “purple shampoo of teeth”, you’ll be pleased to know I’ve tested the serum to bring you my full verdict. Keep reading and prepare to be dazzled.
How I tested
I used the colour corrector several times throughout the day, but always following the proper application recommendations. I used it mostly in the mornings after brushing my teeth and then topping up if needed for an event. You can read my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.
Hismile V34 colour corrector
- Size: 30ml
- Form: Gel serum
- Flavour: Mint
- Why we love it
- Quick solution to discoloured teeth
- Okay for sensitive teeth
- Take note
- Won't whiten teeth permanently
First things first, this product is a colour corrector and not a toothpaste. Not only will it not permanently whiten your teeth – because it’s not designed to – it also is not meant to replace your everyday oral healthcare routine. Designed to be a quick fix solution, this serum utilises colour-correcting technology (in a similar way to a purple shampoo), to help to cancel out any yellow undertones and stains – thanks to it being the opposite to yellow on the colour wheel.
The brand recommends using the V34 colour corrector after brushing your teeth with your regular toothpaste (though Hismile does have an excellent PAP+ whitening one that featured in our round-up of the best whitening toothpastes), should you be looking to smile brighter that day. Alternatively, you can use the serum to eradicate unwanted yellow tones on your teeth before a date, interview, night out – whatever the occasion.
Even though I was well prepped that this seurm was purple, I was still surprised when I squeezed out some of the serum, as it is dark. However, as the brand suggests, I applied two pumps to my toothbrush and began brushing in a circular motion for two minutes. I then spat it out and rinsed my mouth.
Unlike the brand’s toothpaste, which Hismile recommends you expel without rinsing afterwards (so as not to rid your mouth of all the positive and cleansing ingredients), you are meant to rinse your mouth after using the V34 serum. Upon first use, I did notice a little bit of purple residue on my gums and lips but this was fast eradicated with an extra rinse.
After using the serum, I immediately noticed a brighter and whiter smile. It was almost like seeing the immediate after effects of a successful teeth whitening treatment but in less time.
There were no issues with sensitivity, and I already knew this to be a quick-fix solution, so I wasn’t shocked that it wasn’t as long-lasting as some might want. While I have tried many at-home teeth whitening treatments that caused zero sensitivity, including Hismile’s strips, this did feel like a less invasive and much faster treatment.
Your questions about the Hismile V34 colour corrector answered
After using the V34 serum, I immediately noticed a brighter and whiter smile, although, do keep in mind the product is meant to be used as a quick fix, and the results are, therefore, not as long lasting as some might want them to be.
If you’re someone who struggles with (or is wary of) sensitivity, when it comes to teeth whitening, I’d recommend this product, as I felt no problems at all and found it fitted seamlessly into my oral healthcare routine.
Ultimately, while I might not use this daily, I definitely saw the benefits of using the serum and would absolutely add it to my teeth-brushing routine before particular events, photo opportunities and nights out, as it delivered such a natural-looking dazzle to my pearly whites.
How I tested
I did just as the brand suggests and tried this product for a few mornings after I had already brushed my teeth. Throughout the testing period, I paid attention to:
- Daytime longevity: I applied the V34 colour corrector after brushing in the morning to see how long the brightening effect actually lasted throughout the day.
- Occasion top-ups: I used it again before evenings out or when taking photos, to test how well it boosted brightness when I needed an instant lift.
- Lighting test: I checked how my teeth looked in different lighting settings to see whether the colour correction appeared natural and consistent.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Amira Arasteh was the assistant eCommerce editor at The Independent, covering everything from fashion to tech. She has tested many products, including the MySweetSmile teeth whitening powder, so she knows what makes a great teeth whitening product. Every product she tests is tried and reviewed first-hand, with careful attention to detail, so you can trust her opinion.
The wider IndyBest team also has a wide range of reviews and guides to help you perfect your smile. From the best whitening toothpastes, kits, and strips, we have all the information you need.
Show off that dazzling smile even more, with the best lipsticks