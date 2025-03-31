I’ve found the best beauty deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beauty enthusiasts, rejoice: the Amazon Spring Sale is dishing out savings on skincare, make-up, haircare and more. You’ll need to be quick, though, as today (Monday 31 March) is the final day of deals.

That’s right, there are fewer than 24 hours left to snap up a bargain. So, whether you’ve been looking for an epilator for smooth, silky skin or a hi-tech hair dryer that delivers salon-worthy results in minutes, now’s the time to pounce.

What’s more, the Amazon Spring Sale is a great opportunity to stock up on all your Asian beauty favourites, with Korean make-up from Erborian, Japanese skincare from Curel and much more.

Whether you’re after everyday essentials such as moisturisers and cleansers or want to treat yourself to the latest in beauty tech, Amazon’s Spring Sale has you sorted, with plenty of options. Keep an eye on this guide, as I’ll be updating it as the final deals roll in, so you won’t miss out on a single cosmetics steal.

Why you can trust IndyBest sales coverage

With more than five years of experience in the industry, I’ve seen my fair share of Amazon sales events. I’m familiar with which beauty brands offer the best annual deals and – more importantly – which ones might offer falsely inflated discounts. Like the rest of the team at IndyBest, I hand-pick the best reductions based on our own reviews and ensure every deal offers a worthwhile saving.

The best beauty deals in the Amazon Spring Sale

CeraVe hydrating cleanser: Was £18.50, now £12.96, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The CeraVe hydrating cleanser is a cult favourite praised for its ability to cleanse without stripping the skin. In her round-up of the best CeraVe products, beauty editor Lucy Partington not only dubbed it her favourite product but described it as “universally loved” and “a true hero of the CeraVe range.” She noted that it works to remove makeup and cleanse quickly. The mix of ceramides and hyaluronic acid leaves the skin soft and hydrated, too. Now reduced by 30 per cent, this skincare essential is a must-have for anyone looking for a gentle and hydrating start to the day.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.74, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sarah Jones/Amazon )

Maybelline’s lash sensational sky high mascara is a viral sensation, and assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones is a huge fan. In her review, she noted: “One coat of the mascara made an instant difference to the length of my lashes,” and highlighted its ability to provide dramatic length and lift. The formula, enriched with bamboo extract and fibres, ensures a lightweight, non-clumpy finish, while the flexible wand helps coat each lash, even in hard-to-reach areas. Ideal for both one-coat and layered voluminous finishes, this tubing mascara is a must-try, especially with 33 per cent off right now.

Sculpted by Aimee hydratint moisturising tinted serum: Was £23, now £18.40, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

IndyBest reviewer Helen chose Sculpted by Aimee's hydratint as the top pick in her round-up of tinted moisturisers, praising its blend of ceramides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. “The sheer silky finish leaves skin with a subtle natural glow," Helen said. She was also "impressed to find the moisturised radiance was still there eight hours after application”. Thanks to Amazon’s Spring Sale, you can pick up a bottle with 20 per cent off the price.

Remington one dry and style hair dryer: Was £99.99, now £66, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon/Nicole Ocran )

Looking for the perfect hair dryer? The Remington one dry and style hair dryer is a standout choice, earning the top spot in the best hair dryers guide. Hair aficionado Nicole Ocran praised the model for its versatility, noting its four attachments for everything from flyaway taming to curl-defining. She said, “It has something for everyone, making it ideal for households with different hair types.” Right now, it’s reduced by more than £30, making it an even better value pick. With its practical features and impressive performance, it’s a great all-rounder for anyone looking to elevate their styling routine.

Philips satinelle essential epilator, corded: Was £34.99, now £25.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Philips satinelle essential epilator delivers impressive performance for its small £26 price and, in her review, beauty writer Louise Whitbread praised it for being “slim, lightweight, and comfortable to hold, making it ideal for underarms”. With two speed settings, it offers powerful hair removal that leaves skin smooth without causing ingrown hairs. And, while it can be slightly painful at first, it’s manageable with regular use. Now reduced by 26 per cent, it’s a fantastic budget-friendly option for anyone looking for a long-lasting, stubble-free finish.

La Roche-Posay cicaplast B5 hydrating face serum: Was £40, now £32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lucy Partington )

La Roche-Posay's cicaplast B5 serum is a game-changer for irritated skin. In her review, beauty editor Lucy Partington said that it “worked well to soothe and nourish [her] skin, ridding it of that telltale tightness.” The serum combines 10 per cent vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier without leaving a greasy finish. Lucy appreciated its lightweight texture, noting that it absorbed quickly, leaving skin nourished and comfortable. It also layers well with other products, making it a top pick for anyone with sensitive or dry skin. Right now, it's reduced by 20 per cent – an even more lucrative addition to your skincare routine, if you ask me.

Color Wow color security shampoo: Was £21.50, now £15.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Ideal for oily or greasy hair, this shampoo leaves no residue, helping to eliminate build-up and provide a fresh start for your scalp. In her Color Wow review, haircare expert Ellis found that it gives you “a blank slate" to start your haircare routine. It’s sulfate-free, so it’s gentle on sensitive skin, and it lathers beautifully, leaving your scalp and roots feeling thoroughly clean and refreshed. It also helps prevent colour fade on colour-treated hair for up to 30 washes. Now discounted by 29 per cent, it's a great way to refresh and maintain your hair’s health.

Medik8 crystal retinal 1: Was £45, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Medik8's crystal retinal 1 is a great option for sensitive skin, offering a gentle introduction to vitamin A and retinoids. In her Medik8 products review, beauty buff Helen noted: “The lightweight formula sinks in beautifully, leaving skin feeling smooth and refreshed.” With a 0.01 per cent retinaldehyde concentration, it works to enhance skin texture and radiance, and, with the formula reduced by more than 20 per cent in Amazon's sale, it's an ideal time to try it for yourself. Start with twice-weekly use and gradually increase as your skin adjusts. Just remember to apply sunscreen, as retinal can increase sun sensitivity.

Erborian super BB cream with cinseng: Was £41, now £29.24, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Erborian’s cult BB cream took the top spot in our guide to the best BB creams, and it's easy to see why. Make-up maestro Lauren Cunningham loved its "non-cakey full coverage", calling it a great alternative to foundation. Packed with white ginseng and fermented ginseng flower, it hydrates the skin while niacinamide works to tackle blemishes and blackheads. As Lauren put it: "It’s a product that conceals, but also actively benefits your skin." With long-lasting wear and impressive results, this BB cream is now available for £29.24 – down 29 per cent courtesy of Amazon.

Elemis under eye pro-collagen hydra-gel eye masks: Was £59, now £50.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Elemis’ pro-collagen gel eye masks offer a refreshing boost of hydration while tackling fine lines and wrinkles. They feature a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid, chlorella, and padina pavonica to nourish and promote collagen production. In her guide to the best eye patches, our reviewer Helen said “After use, our tired skin looked and felt as if it had gained welcome moisture.” The patches sit comfortably under the eyes, stay in place without sliding and leave no excess product behind. A six-pack of individually wrapped masks makes them a convenient option for hydration on the go and they're currently reduced, making now an even better time to try them.

Cosrx advanced snail 96 mucin power essence: Was £25.99, now £12.60, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

I was impressed by Cosrx’s snail mucin essence in my review of the best Korean skincare products. It sounds a little gross, but my tests found that the snail mucin was incredibly soothing. The texture is smooth and slippery – a little goes a long way – and it left my skin feeling youthful and bouncy. It also works as an antioxidant, helping to protect the skin and minimise fine lines. Now, with more than half off, it’s a must-have for spring-summer hydration.

Tan-Luxe the gradual illuminating self tan lotion: Was £25, now £15.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This self-tan formula is a must-have for anyone seeking a flawless, natural glow. With 36 per cent off right now, the luxurious lotion-oil hybrid is lightweight, hydrating and absorbs quickly, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth. In her guide to the best gradual tans, IndyBest writer Daisy said this product provides “a silky smooth finish”, while gradually developing a subtle tan in just two to four hours. Infused with skin-loving ingredients such as aloe vera and raspberry seed oil, this formula is perfect for building a custom tan while nourishing the skin.

Elizabeth Arden retinol + HPR ceramide water cream: Was £75, now £41.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In her guide to the best anti-ageing day creams, Sabine – a mature skin expert – found Elizabeth Arden’s retinol + HPR ceramide water cream to be ideal for daytime use. She noted how she was “surprised to see real results after just seven days, with [her] skin feeling smoother and looking brighter.” This advanced formula combines the power of HPR, a gentler yet highly effective retinoid, with peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and bisabolol (a soothing ingredient from chamomile). The lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving skin soft and hydrated. With nearly half off, it’s the perfect opportunity to experience its transformative effects for yourself - just remember to combine it with SPF for the best results.

Shark flexstyle limited edition Malibu pink 5-in-1 styler: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

"Shark’s flat smoothing brush helps me achieve a sleek look without the need for a hair dryer and a pair of straighteners, thereby streamlining my routine," said IndyBest reviewer Daisy, when she put the flexstyle to the test. With four attachments, three heat settings, and powerful drying capabilities, the device gives the ever-popular Dyson airwrap a run for its money. Though you'll need a bit of practice to achieve those perfect curls, the flexstyle's performance in both styling and drying makes it a top choice for many. The vibrant Malibu pink version of the hair tool is now available with £70 off in the Amazon Spring Sale, so, this is your chance to secure silky blown-out locks for less.

The Inkey List oat cleansing balm: Was £11.99, now £7.08, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In her guide to top The Inkey List products, beauty editor Lucy raved about this oat cleansing balm, praising its versatility and skin-loving ingredients. She noted: “It’s gentle enough for sensitive skin yet effective at removing make-up and impurities.” Infused with oat kernel oil and colloidal oatmeal, this balm cleanses while maintaining the skin’s moisture balance. Perfect for all skin types, especially those prone to irritation, it can also be used as a soothing face mask. Reduced by more than 34 per cent in Amazon's Spring Sale, this nourishing cleanser is a real steal.

Biore UV aqua rich water essence sunscreen, SPF 50: Was £15.99, now £9.59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

The Bioré aqua rich sunscreen is a standout choice for anyone who dislikes heavy sunscreens or struggles with acne. In her guide to the best face SPFs, skincare expert Lauren praised its ultra-light texture, saying: “It feels like water on the skin, absorbing instantly without any sticky or greasy residue.” Part of popular Japanese beauty brand Bioré, it combines hyaluronic acid and glycerin to provide hydration without clogging pores. Plus, with a fresh citrus scent and quick absorption, it sits perfectly under makeup, too. Now reduced by 40 per cent, this Japanese gem is an excellent choice for anyone seeking lightweight, effective sun protection.

Ghd unplugged hair straighteners: Was £299, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Ghd’s unplugged straighteners offer professional results wherever you go. In her review, assistant IndyBest editor Sarah explained: "The convenience of a cordless straightener without sacrificing performance is a game-changer." Launched in 2021, this sleek, portable styler boasts the same dual-zone heater technology found in other Ghd tools, ensuring a consistent styling temperature of 185C. Whether you're straightening or curling, it delivers flawless results, and with a 20-minute battery life, it's perfect for quick styling sessions. Plus, with USB-C charging, you can easily power up from your laptop or car – making it the ultimate travel companion.

Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush: Was £160, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty )

In his guide to the best electric toothbrushes, tech expert Steve described the Oral-B iO3 as "an excellent and affordable brush that uses the same powerful and quiet oscillating motor found in other iO brushes". Now reduced by 63 per cent, this model offers a quiet yet effective clean, with the advanced motor ensuring thorough plaque removal. With key features such as a built-in pressure sensor, timer, and pacer, it delivers a top-notch brushing experience at a reasonable price.

Urban Decay all nighter make-up setting spray: Was £28.50, now £21.01, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For anyone looking to lock in their make-up all day, this setting spray is a game changer. When beauty buff Helen tested it for her guide to the best setting sprays, she praised how it ensured her make-up stayed put from morning to night, saying: "It’s lightweight and delivers a fresh matte finish without feeling heavy." Ideal for oily skin, the spray boasts a vegan formula with temperature-control technology that prevents sweat from ruining your look. With summer just around the corner, it's time to stock up, especially as there's 26 per cent off the price right now.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale beauty event?

The beauty deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale are renowned among cosmetics buffs, offering limited-time discounts across skincare, haircare, beauty tech and more. Taking place over these last seven days of March, the reductions have become an annual tradition, with discounts on top brands like Elemis and Pureology, as well as cult-favourite products. The best part? You don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to access these fantastic offers. However, if you are a Prime member, you can take advantage of extra perks like next-day delivery, which can be especially useful as those must-have deals drop. If you’re not a member, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial - just be sure to cancel before the trial ends to avoid the £8.99 monthly charge.

When will the beauty deals in Amazon’s Spring Sale go live?

After much anticipation, Amazon’s beauty deals (and deals across the board) are live and will continue until midnight tonight (Monday 31 March). Be sure to check back here for updates, as I'll be sharing the best new deals as they drop, lest you miss out on those must-have make-up markdowns. But, if you’ve a real hankering for securing the best of this year’s bargains, you can subscribe to receive deal alerts on all your recently browsed beauty faves or even get notifications on offers in your shopping wishlist.

Looking for more recommendations? These are the 10 best mascaras that will effortlessly lengthen and define your lashes