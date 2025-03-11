Jump to content
Shark’s flexstyle has 30% off – here’s why I’d buy it over the Dyson airwrap even when it’s not on sale

Rivaling the versatility of Dyson’s cult tool, the flexstyle comes with four attachments

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 11 March 2025 12:22 EDT
There is a lot I love about the Shark hair tool
When it launched in 2018, the Dyson airwrap became the gold standard for hair styling at home. The tool’s been revamped a couple of times in the years since (the latest iteration will even use an app to personalize your routine), but one thing that’s stayed the same is the price.

Costing $600, the Dyson airwarp remains unattainable for most. The mark of any cult product, Dyson’s hair tool has inspired myriad affordable alternatives, including Revlon’s TikTok-viral one step volumiser (was $48.88, now $23.99, Walmart.com).

But it is Shark’s tool that blows most others out of the water. The famous vacuum brand tried its hand at hair tools in 2021 with the launch of its hairdryer. The flexstyle followed soon after in 2022, rivaling Dyson’s airwrap with its multi-functionality.

Drying and styling hair at the same time, it’s also powered by similar air technology to the airwrap, meaning it’s less damaging to your locks and scalp.

I have both the airwrap and flexstyle, and can attest that both tools are a fast track to creating everything from a salon-quality bouncy blowdry to a super sleek look from the comfort of your own home. But, whenever a friend considers buying Dyson’s tool while bemoaning its cost, I steer them in the direction of Shark’s flexstyle (was $299.99, now $218, Walmart.com). And now it has been reduced by 30 percent, I’m even more likely to do so. Here’s why.

How I tested

The Shark flexstyle in action
I’ve had the Shark flexstyle for nearly two years, using it for straight looks, wavy styles, and curly blow drys. I’ve got the tool with four attachments that have been designed for straight and wavy hair, but there’s also a version of the tool designed for curly and coily hair (was $299.99, now $254, Walmart.com). From how easy it is to use and the time it takes to style to the finished results, here’s why Shark’s flexstyle offers stellar value for money.

1
Shark flexstyle

  • Attachments: Four
  • Suitable for: All hair types and lengths
  • Heat settings: Three
  • Why we love it
    • Powerful hairdryer function
    • Quick and easy tool for sleek styles
    • Natural looking curls
  • Take note
    • The barrels are fiddly at first
    • Takes practice to perfect hairstyles

With two barrels (one for each airflow direction), a hot brush-style rounded bristle brush, and a flat smoothing brush, Shark’s flexstyle by all appearances rivals Dyson’s for styling versatility. But where the Shark tool really comes into its own is its hair dryer function. By rotating the nozzle, you can snap Shark’s tool into a more traditional-looking hair dryer, complete with a curl-defining diffuser and styling concentrator.

These attachments, four heat settings, and three airflow options offer a far more powerful blowdry experience than Dyson’s airwrap – and even some fully-fledged hair dryers from other brands. Plus, the diffuser attachment is adjustable for short or longer-length hair, just like the larger version in Shark’s hairdryers.

Shark gets extra kudos for the rounded bristle brush attachment, which I found offered more grip and volume compared to the smaller size brush attachment that comes with the new Dyson airwrap. The flat paddle brush attachment, however, had less grip on my hair and caused more frizz than Dyson’s equivalent.

Now, onto the all-important barrels. Shark deploys the same Coanda effect as Dyson, meaning curls are created with air in the 1.25 curling barrel rather than heat – helping to reduce heat damage. But unlike with the airwrap, I found my hair needed a little coercing to wrap around the barrel.

There is a cold-burst setting that helps set your curl, but there are two separate barrels for each airflow, meaning you’ll have to switch barrels for each side of your hair. Once I got to grips with the barrels, the curls created were just as defined as Dyson’s, but I did find they fell out more quickly.

The verdict: Shark flexstyle

When it comes down to drying, Shark’s flexstyle is nifty in that it turns into a powerful, fast-drying, and fully-functioning hairdryer, complete with a style concentrator and diffuser. Being someone who mostly styles their hair straight, Shark’s flat smoothing brush helps me achieve a sleek look without the need for a hair dryer and a pair of straighteners, thereby streamlining my routine. While the barrels are tricky to get to grips with at first, practice makes perfect. Even when it’s not reduced by 30 percent, I think Shark is the best alternative to Dyson’s airwrap.

