The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale ends in one hour, but there’s still time to take advantage of the best vacuum cleaner deals. Whether your current model has given up the ghost or you want a robot vacuum cleaner that will do all the hard work for you, the summer sale could save you hundreds of pounds on hi-tech models from tried and trusted brands such as Dyson, Shark and more.

If you’re on the hunt for a Shark vacuum, you’ll want to check out this saving on the brand’s anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum (was £399.99, now £228.99, Amazon.co.uk). But there are plenty of other offers on top-rated brands

As ever, the rest of IndyBest’s team of shopping experts and I will be on hand throughout the sale, rounding up the best offers worth shopping. Keep scrolling for the top vacuum offers to snap up now.

Why trust IndyBest’s Amazon Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals coverage

IndyBest’s team of shopping experts have been covering Amazon Prime Day and other online sales for years. As well as tracking prices and knowing how to spot a good deal from a bad one, we spend the year researching and testing the best vacuum cleaners to bring you recommendations we think you’ll love. As ever, within our Amazon Prime Day sale guides, we only ever recommend tried-and-tested products and those from brands we trust.

The best vacuum cleaner deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale are:

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £399.99, now £228.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The IndyBest team have reviewed countless Shark vacuums over the years, and they almost always make it into our guides to the best vacuums. For Prime Day, you can save an impressive £170 on this cordless stick model. With 60 minutes of run time, Shark’s signature anti-hair wrap technology and four attachments (from a crevice tool to a pet tool), it’s an excellent choice for homes with four-legged friends.

Dyson V8 advanced cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £329.99, now £228.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

This advanced model is the most powerful vacuum in Dyson's V8 range, so it should be able to suck up even the finest bits of dirt and dust. IndyBest reviewer Siobhan Grogan tested the similar V8 absolute, and was impressed by its quiet yet strong suction, so we'd expect much of the same from this advanced model. Right now, there’s more than 30 per cent off the price but this deal won't last forever, as the Prime Day sale ends tonight.

Shark classic CH950UK pet handheld vacuum: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

This 25 per cent saving on Shark’s handheld pet vacuum isn’t Prime exclusive, so you can hoover it up regardless of whether you have a membership. When we reviewed it, our tester recommended the classic CH950UK for small clean-ups, rather than the whole house or car cleaning. Nonetheless, it “sucked up all the dust in a room in minutes”, they praised, and picked up an “alarming amount of hair from [their] deep-pile carpets”, too.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni: Was £799, now £537, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Eufy )

Topping our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners, the Eufy X10 Pro Omni is a truly hands-off device. It vacuums, mops, empties its own dustbin, refills its own water tank, avoids obstacles and even washes and dries its own mopping pads. Tech critic Steve Hogarty was impressed by its cleaning abilities. “The mopping function is excellent. It doesn’t just drag a damp mop pad around, it actually scrubs the floors, helping get rid of dried coffee stains.”

Shark powerdetect clean and empty cordless pet vacuum cleaner: Was £549.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

The best car vacuum cleaner has nearly 40 per cent off at Amazon. “While it’s larger than a typical handheld, its flexible wand and motorised pet tool make it much easier to manoeuvre inside a car than you might expect”, our tester noted. They found it “easily tackled a boot full of golden retriever hair” and “made light work of gritty footwells”.

Eufy X8 pro robot vacuum cleaner: Was £549, now £309, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Now reduced by nearly £250, Eufy’s X8 pro robot vacuum cleaner takes the hassle out of cleaning your home. “There’s no doubt Eufy’s X8 has made my cleaning chores much simpler,” said our tester, Sarah. “It’s one less job I need to do and, as a busy parent, it has become a huge asset in the daily battle against dirt and debris.” With app connectivity, a quiet but powerful design, and expert sensors that swerve obstacles, this is a good vacuum at a great price.

Shark clean & empty cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £379.99, now £199.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

Shark’s clean & empty cordless vacuum cleaner was awarded the top spot in our tests of the best Shark vacuum cleaners. Our tester Zoe Griffin praised the cleaner’s power, writing “for a cordless vacuum cleaner, the suction on this is truly impressive – it easily tackled pet hair, dirt and debris on hard floors and carpets for up to 60 minutes.” Right now, it has an impressive 47 per cent off.

Henry quick pro: Was £399.99, now £320, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Henry )

Dubbed the best for flexibility in our guide to car vacuums, this cordless Henry model has been reduced by 20 per cent. Though it hasn’t been designed specifically for car use, the quick pro was found to be ideal for reaching under seats and into footwells. “What makes it extra appealing is the pod system, which traps dust inside for a mess-free, allergen-safe empty,” said our reviewer. “If your car interior gets as much traffic as your home, this one’s a worthy multitasker.”

Gtech multi MK2 cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £169.99, now £133.93, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Gtech )

A very similar vacuum cleaner to this one landed the top spot in our review of the best handheld vacuum cleaners, where our IndyBest tester praised it for being “absolutely merciless on pet hair”. It’s lightweight at only 1.5kg, bagless for easy emptying, and runs for 20 minutes on full charge. Plus, it has an LED spotlight to highlight hidden dirt in dark corners and crevices. Its price fluctuates between around £170 and £110, but this is a good deal that gets you 21 per cent off this Prime Day.

Vax homepro detect pet design: Was £349.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

In our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, Vax’s homepro detect pet design was praised for how easy it was to use – and now it’s been slashed in price by an impressive 46 per cent at Amazon, which is the cheapest I’ve seen it. The gadget features “a large, comfortable handle, labelled attachments and large chunky buttons”, our tester noted, adding that its performance was excellent. “The vacuum has LED lights to reveal hard-to-see dirt”, they said, while the flexi-wand was “fantastic for cleaning under furniture”.

Eufy omni C20 robot vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £379, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Eufy omni C20 robovac is down to its lowest ever price, with almost 40 per cent off during the Prime Day sale. Eufy is one of our favourite robot vacuum brands, with the X10 pro omni earning the top spot in tech writer Steve Hogarty’s round-up. This model has slightly less suction power but still has most of the features we’ve come to expect of robot vacuums, including a self-emptying station and mop pads that automatically clean and dry themselves in the base.

Dyson car+boat handheld vacuum: Was £249.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

This landed a spot in our guide to the best handheld vacuum, excelling at cleaning up pet hair, thanks to its serious power. Our tester noted that “it tackled dirt, gravel and pet hair without breaking a sweat”. The “mini motorised tool was a particular highlight. It’s small enough to get into awkward spots but strong enough to lift embedded fluff from fabric,” they added. The nifty tool now has 20 per cent shaved off the price.

Shark wandvac 1.0 WV200UK: Was £129.99, now £78.84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For quick and easy clean-ups, consider investing in Shark’s wandvac, which is now at one of its lowest ever prices with this Amazon Prime Day deal. In our review of the handheld vacuum, our tester praised its lightweight and compact design, which makes it easy to clean high or in hard-to-reach areas. And if you bag it in the sale, you’ll save just shy of £50.

Vax airlift2 pet plus: Was £219.99, now £109, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our IndyBest reviewer Zoe Griffin said this was the best corded model for cleaning upholstery. She found that it took seconds to convert it into a handheld vacuum cleaner, too. “Having only used battery-operated handhelds in the car before, it was a real eye-opener to witness the power of this corded Vax on our mucky car seats,” she wrote. With this deal, you can get it for almost 25 per cent off.

Amazon basics 2-in-1 corded upright vacuum cleaner: Was £29.99, now £25.34, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Amazon basics vacuum is a bargain at full price, so any discount is an added bonus. The cost has been dropped by 16 per cent for Prime Day, although its recent discount history suggests it could fall as low as £19.40 this week if you keep an eye on it. Our writer Zoe crowned it as the best budget buy in our corded vacuum round-up, finding it “provides a decent amount of power for the price”. It’s small, but this makes it a great fit for “those fiddly and annoying messes that happen daily when you have children or pets”.

