Tump’s leadership will keep the West united, says Italy’s Meloni

Donald Trump will not "move away" from Europe, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia MeloniItaly has said.

The Italian Premier said Europe “is not lost” and highlighted the importance of strong US-Europe ties amid ideological divisions, when she addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington on Saturday (22 February).

Meloni also addressed concerns about growing tensions, stating, “Those who hoped for separation between the US and Europe will be proven wrong".She emphasized the need for continued cooperation between the US and Europe for the strength of the West.