Grand Sumo Tournament in London begins with ancient ceremony

A special ceremony has taken place to open the Grand Sumo Tournament in London.

The Tournament is being staged outside Japan for only the second time as organisers look to capitalise on a worldwide surge in interest in Japan’s national sport.

Footage shows the purifying of the grounds to ensure the ring was spiritually ready for the five-day contest at the Royal Albert Hall.

The venue had to make significant adjustments to cater to the wrestlers, including bringing in new chairs capable of bearing 200kg in weight, and installing reinforced toilets.