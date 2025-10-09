Freddie Flintoff explains how cricket saved his life in near-death car crash

Freddie Flintoff believes his cricket skills saved his life in a near-death car crash.

Appearing on This Morning on Thursday (9 October), the TV personality opened up on the December 2022 crash during filming for an episode of Top Gear, which left him housebound for eight months.

He said when playing the sport, you have “0.4 seconds to pick where the ball is going, where it’s bouncing and where it’s going to hit”. Flintoff said the crash occurred in a similar time frame, so he was able to react so quickly.

The 47-year-old said the sport not only saved his life, but also played a big part in his recovery. “It took a strain on the family obviously but they were always there helping and supporting.”