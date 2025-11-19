Ronaldo attends Trump White House dinner in honour of Saudi crown prince

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted at a Donald Trump White House event in honour of the Saudi crown prince.

The US president hosted Mohammad bin Salman, alongside Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and other business leaders, for a candlelit, black-tie dinner on Tuesday evening (19 November). There, Trump announced that the U.S. was designating Saudi Arabia as a “major non-NATO ally.”

Ronaldo's 2022 move to Saudi-side Al Nassr helped kickstart a new era for the nation's footballing pedigree, and the star has previously praised their growth in sports and tourism.

During the dinner, the president said, "My son [Barron] is a big fan of Ronaldo."