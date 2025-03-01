Sir Keir Starmer walked along Downing Street before embracing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky with a warm hug as he arrived for talks with the prime minister.

Sir Keir met Mr Zelensky at Downing Street on Saturday afternoon (1 March), before hosting a defence summit of European leaders on Sunday.

The King will also meet with the Ukrainian leader on Sunday as part of his visit to Britain.

Mr Zelensky has arrived in the UK after an unprecedented public clash with US President Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance in the White House’s Oval Office on Friday.