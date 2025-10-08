World’s largest pumpkin grown by English brothers smashes record

The heaviest and largest pumpkin in the world was grown by twin brothers, who broke two world records last weekend.

Ian and Stuart Paton claimed the records after their giant fruit weighed in at 2,819lbs (1,278kg) with a circumference of over 21ft (6,4m) at a giant vegetable weigh-off in Reading on Saturday (4 October).

Footage from Sunnyfields Farms, where the pumpkin is on display, shows the fruit being hoisted up by a crane.

“After 51 years of growing pumpkins, Ian and Stuart Paton grow the largest fruit to have ever been on planet earth,” Sunnyfields Farms wrote in a Facebook post.

The current records for both the heaviest and largest pumpkin by circumference are held by Travis Gienger.