Moment car rams into restaurant twice after failed towing attempt

A car rammed into a restaurant shopfront after breaking loose from it’s tow strap and rolling down a hill, not once, but twice.

CCTV from 30 July 2025 in Washington state is being shared by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office as a warning of how not to tow a vehicle.

A third attempt also appeared to fail and, after dragging the red car into a bush, was eventually abandoned.

Deputies have asked for the public’s help in identifying the white SUV involved, saying the Pho & Teriyaki restaurant suffered significant damage as a result.