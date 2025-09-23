Good Morning Britain doctor hits out at Trump’s autism claims

Dr Hillary Jones has hit out at Donald Trump’s autism claims, branding them as “unsubstantiated theories based on no evidence whatsoever”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (23 September), the TV doctor said that Trump and RFK Jr’s claims that the use of paracetamol in pregnancy is linked to an increase risk of autism are “completely erroneous”.

He asserted that the drug is “completely safe and effective when used appropriately in pregnancy”, and that “everyone with medical skills is queuing up to diss this as pseudo science and nonsense”.

Dr Jones advised women in the UK to continue following NHS guidelines and take paracetamol “without worry”. He added: “There’s no evidence over the last 100 years that we’ve been using it that it’s harmful in pregnancy or that it causes autism.”