Gobble and Waddle live it up in luxury hotel ahead of White House turkey pardon

Turkeys Gobble and Waddle were treated to a luxury VIP hotel stay ahead of the White House Thanksgiving pardon.

The pair arrived at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC after flying in from North Carolina on Monday (24 November).

On Tuesday (25 November), they will be pardoned by Donald Trump as part of the annual holiday ceremony.

The national tradition, which began over three decades ago, sees the birds spared from the Thanksgiving table and instead sent to farms where they are protected and looked after.