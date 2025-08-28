Riots have broken out in Switzerland following the death of a teenage boy.

The 17-year-old died on Sunday while trying to escape police, who allege he was riding a scooter, local media reports.

The incident happened in the city of Lausanne just before 4am on 25 August.

According to initial investigations, the teenager lost control of the scooter as he drove over a speed bump, and crashed into the wall of a garage.

Swiss media reported that the boy, who has not yet been named officially by authorities, was of a migrant background, creating further tensions.

Protesters can be seen setting fire to containers and trash bins, as well as building roadblocks and firing fireworks at police.

Seven arrests were made as the situation escalated late into the night.