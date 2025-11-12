Sir Keir Starmer labelled Nigel Farage “utterly spineless” after the Reform UK leader failed to condemn a councillor from his party who called children in care “evil”.

Labour MP Darren Paffey asked if Sir Keir would denounce the comments made by Reform MP Andy Osborn during a Cambridgeshire County Council meeting in June, at PMQs on Wednesday (12 November).

After Sir Keir denounced the remarks, he asked Mr Farage to do the same. The Reform UK leader instead chose to focus his question on immigration hotels.

The prime minister responded to Mr Farage’s question before adding: “But he says he doesn’t condemn the comments calling children in care evil... Utterly spineless.”