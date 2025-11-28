Officer nearly hit by molotov cocktail after man firebombs Scottish police station

A police officer narrowly avoided serious injury after a man launched molotov cocktails at a police station in Scotland in an attempt to “blow it up”.

CCTV footage shared by the Crown Office on Thursday (27 November) shows Jamie Taylor, a former soldier, launching homemade petrol bombs at Police Scotland vans parked outside the force’s Livingston office.

One of the bombs narrowly missed PC Kirsty Forsyth after she ran outside to tackle the blaze with a fire extinguisher on 30 May.

Officers gave chase and Taylor was caught a short while later after being found lying on the ground next to a bush.

Taylor, 34, of Bo’Ness, West Lothian, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching the 1883 Explosives Act by throwing three petrol bombs at the police station and vehicles parked outside it.

He will be sentenced at the High Court in Stirling in January.