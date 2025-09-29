Rachel Reeves takes aim at Farage and Reform during Labour conference speech

Rachel Reeves has taken aim at Nigel Farage during her Labour Party conference speech, labelling Reform UK as the “single greatest threat to our way of life”.

Speaking in Liverpool on Monday (29 September), the chancellor said the party is “not on the side of the working people” and accused them of being “willing to tear communities and families apart”.

She said voters will have a choice at the next election between “a Labour government introducing the biggest upgrade of workers’ rights in decades, or a Reform party which has opposed those rights every single step of the way”.

Accusing Mr Farage of “being in bed with Putin”, she added: “There is only one party that was founded working people and committed to defending their interests... The party of working people is the Labour Party.”