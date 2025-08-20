Police officer caught stealing woman’s underwear during property search

A police officer was captured rummaging through an arrested woman's drawer, picking a pair of her underwear out and then pocketing it.

The footage, captured by the woman’s CCTV on 12 September last year, shows Marcin Zielinski placing the pink underwear into his back pocket before leaving the room.

The footage was released by the woman on Monday (18 August) after Zielinski was sentenced to four months in prison for corrupt/improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

The police officers arrested the woman and took her to Hatfield police station for an allegation, but no further action was taken.

Hertfordshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable Genna Telfer said: "Zielinski has let down the public of Hertfordshire, the police service as a whole and his former colleagues, who act with professionalism and integrity.

“His criminal behaviour damages the reputation of policing and represents a fundamental betrayal of the public and the values for which the police service stands.”