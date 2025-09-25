The surprising method used to treat migraines

A doctor has revealed a surprising method that can be used to treat migraines.

Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday (25 September), Dr Hilary Jones spoke about various treatments that can be used to alleviate pain as part of migraine awareness week.

“There’s always something you can do”, he said.

Stressing that “everybody is different”, Dr Jones highlighted a range of methods, from cold wraps to specialised electrical devices which send “pain relieving signals to the brainstem”.

The TV doctor added that botox injections are another alternative.

He explained how botulinum toxin is injected right across the top of the forehead which blocks out the nerves which cause the migraine in the first place.