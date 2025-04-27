Protesters disrupt London Marathon with powder demonstration on Tower Bridge

This is the moment protesters disrupted the London Marathon by throwing red powder on Tower Bridge.

The incident happened at around 10.35am on Sunday (27 April), as the men's elite runners approached the bridge.

The demonstrators, linked to the Youth Demand group, entered the race route after jumping the barriers. They wore t-shirts bearing the slogan "Youth Demand: Stop Arming Israel."

Police officers quickly intervened and arrested the two individuals.

The marathon continued without interruption, and participants ran through the area affected by the powder.