This is the moment thieves steal a bag from an unaware customer in a packed city pub in just seconds.

Hecham Bourhar, 29, and Mohammed Kraifa, 34, both of Wood Street, E17, were caught on CCTV lurking near the victim as she enjoyed a drink and some food at a London pub on 11 November.

Kraifa can be seen using his foot to drag the bag, which contained more than £2,000 worth of items, towards him. Bourhar then swiftly scooped up the bag before they quickly walked out of the pub.

The pair have now been each sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for theft.