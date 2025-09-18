Kate and Melania share sweet moment with young Scouts on royal visit

The Princess of Wales sat on the ground beside young scouts as she joined in with drawing in Windsor’s Frogmore Gardens on Thursday (September 18).

Kate joined Melania Trump to meet young members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme on the second day of Donald Trump and the First Lady's state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump left Windsor earlier in the day to meet Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers for crunch talks and to sign a historic tech investment deal.

Ms Trump sat at a small table with a few small children drawing, while Kate sat nearby with another small group of children looking at their drawings.