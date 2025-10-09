Gaza peace deal explained: What we know about Israel-Hamas agreement

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday, 8 October, that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Wild celebrations erupted in both Gaza and Israel, hailing what could be an eventual end to a devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza and the release of hostages who have been in captivity for two years.

Hamas confirmed that the agreement includes troop withdrawal, prisoner exchanges, and the entry of aid.

If the deal is approved by the Israeli government, the military will be withdrawn to a smaller area of Gaza, and the 72-hour time window for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners will begin.

The Independent explains what we know, and do not know, about the Israel-Hamas agreement.