Greta Thunberg rejects anti-semitism accusations

Greta Thunberg has denied accusations of antisemitism as she joins a second flotilla bound for Gaza.

The second flotilla is setting sail this Sunday, just months after being detained and deported by Israeli forces in June when their British-flagged yacht neared Gaza.

Thunberg accused Israel of blocking humanitarian aid however the IDF claims it has delivered 900 aid trucks to Gaza in recent months.

Thunberg and her fellow activists continue to press for humanitarian access and justice for Palestinians, despite accusations of antisemitism from Israel.