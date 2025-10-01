Philippines earthquake jolts homes as families seek shelter together

A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on Tuesday night, shaking homes, sending residents fleeing into the streets, and causing widespread power outages.

The tremor also damaged structures, including a historic stone church.

CCTV footage from Cebu City captured scenes of panic as people ran for safety when the ground began to shake. Families sitting outdoors were seen huddling together in fear.

The death toll in Cebu province has risen to 69, an official confirmed, according to Reuters.

The quake’s epicentre was located about 19 km northeast of Bogo, at a shallow depth of 5 km.