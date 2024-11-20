Drunk driver found asleep at wheel in Troy

Police officers arrested a drunk driver found asleep at the wheel in Troy, Michigan.

The vehicle was found around 1:30 am, upon arrival the two officers realized the car was only stopped due to the passed out drivers' foot on the breaks.

The driver, later identified as 35-year-old, Eva Marie Brow woke up after back up officers arrived. Disoriented, Ms. Brow lifted her foot from the breaks and crashed into the police cruiser in front of her.

Troy police stated, "She was arrested for OWI - operated whiled intoxicated - this happened to be her third offense, so this is a felony and then she was arraigned and given a $5,000 personal bond,"