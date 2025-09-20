‘It could be big trouble’: Trump issues warning to Russia after Estonia incursion

US President Donald Trump appeared to give a warning to Russia after three of its fighter jets illegally entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes on Friday (19 September).

When asked for his reaction to the incursion Trump said, “I don’t love it when that happens, it could be big trouble,” before saying he’d comment further after he’d been briefed.

The incident, occurring shortly after Russian drones were downed over Poland, was labelled an "extremely dangerous provocation" by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Estonia's Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has initiated consultations among NATO allies under Article 4, with the North Atlantic Council scheduled to discuss the incursion.