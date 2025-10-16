Trump jokes people are afraid to fish after Venezuelan boat strikes

Donald Trump has joked that people are “aren't deciding to even go fishing,” after U.S. strikes on Venezuelan vessels.

Troops have conducted at least five strikes on vessels in the southern Caribbean, which the Trump administration has described as involved in drug trafficking, without providing evidence.

“If you want to go fishing, a lot of people aren't deciding to even go fishing,” the president said at a news conference on Wednesday (15 October).

Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuela of being a hub for trafficking the deadly drug fentanyl, but U.S. records have shown that Mexico is the main source of fentanyl.