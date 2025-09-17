Donald Trump’s three words to Princess Kate upon arrival for state visit

Donald Trump appeared to compliment the Princess of Wales on her appearance as he arrived at Windsor Castle for his state visit on Wednesday (17 September).

Dressed in a burgundy Emilia Wickstead dress, matching Jane Taylor hat and feather brooch, Kate and Prince William welcomed the US President and First Lady Melania.

Trump appeared to tell Catherine: “You’re so beautiful.”

He also patted William’s right arm, appearing to call him “my friend”.

The Trumps and the Waleses then approached the King, who gestured towards the president with a small wave of his hand.