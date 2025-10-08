Loyal dog leads police to missing and injured grandmother

A dog has led police to a missing elderly woman in Okaloosa County, Florida, after she fell while out on a walk.

The 86-year-old woman took a tumble and injured herself while walking her son's dog in the Destin area at night.

The dog, named Eeyore, brought an OCSO deputy to her location after the Sheriff's office received a call from her distraught husband.

Bodycam footage shows the officer spotting Eeyore while driving down a street and being led straight to the missing woman.

“ You're so good! You are a good boy. Grandma loves you,” the woman says.