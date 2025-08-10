Listen to the moment a student told LBC that moving out after university is “not an achievable goal.”

“Moving out and looking for somewhere to live by myself is not even an option for me right now because of calculating the cost of living right now,” Emily told LBC.

“I was really looking forward to my own independence and looking forward to moving out and starting a new life. But right now it's not an achievable goal,” she added.

The Bank of England warned in August that rising food prices will likely push inflation higher in 2025.