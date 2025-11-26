Unarmed man survives after being shot at 15 times in three seconds by cop

This is the miraculous moment an unarmed man survived after being shot at 15 times in three seconds by a police officer after being kicked out of a bar.

Officer Caleb Bodjanac responded to a 911 call after Corey Phillips, 36, was said to be threatening people with a gun after being removed from Karam’s Lounge in Akron, Ohio, where he’d been “acting strange” and falling asleep.

Bodjanac opened fire 22 seconds after arriving on the scene when Phillips ignored his commands and continued patting his pockets.

It’s unclear how many times Phillips was hit but he is currently in the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

Bodjanac is on paid administrative leave as per departmental policy. No gun was recovered from the scene.