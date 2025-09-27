More than $156 million of cocaine seized in drug smuggling boats bust

More than $156 million of cocaine has been seized by the Coast Guard in San Diego.

Four drug-smuggling vessels were intercepted off the coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America during August and September.

Footage shows coast guard officials inspecting the large packages of approximately 21,126 pounds of cocaine.

“Maritime interdiction remains one of the most effective ways to disrupt narcotics trafficking, and together with our partners, we are holding transnational criminal organizations accountable,” said Capt. Brian Whisler.