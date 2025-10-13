Amy Dowden makes breast cancer pledge at Women of the Year Awards

Amy Dowden says she is honoured to have been given the platform that she has through Strictly Come Dancing and plans to continue to use it to advocate for the breast cancer community.

Speaking at the Women of the Year Awards (October 13), the dancer said, "I'm lucky I'm still here, but I never thought at 32 I'd be diagnosed with breast cancer, and if it wasn't for checking myself I wouldn't be alive right now."

The 35-year-old stressed the importance of both men and women checking themselves for early signs of cancer and pledged to continue to advocate for the breast cancer and the IBD community for the rest of her life.