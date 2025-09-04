Penn Badgley has announced the birth of his identical twin boys, gushing over their “tiny baby feet” as he revealed the news on Instagram.

Sharing a video on Wednesday (3 September) to promote an upcoming event for his book Crushmore, the You actor began by announcing that he is “on paternity leave”.

Badgley said: “I'm interrupting my paternity leave, which I'm on by the way, which is also why I'm whispering.”

Panning the camera over to the feet of one of his newborns, he said: “There's tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up.”

The couple are already parents to a four-year-old son. Kirke also has a son Cassius, 16, from a previous relationship.