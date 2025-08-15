Margaret Qualley awkwardly laughed off a question about Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, which producer husband Jack Antonoff is notably absent from.

On Thursday’s (14 August) episode of the Today Show, host Craig Melvin asked the actor if she could “tell us anything about” the singer’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Qualley said she doesn’t “know anything”, before she appeared awkward and added: “But ... we'll all be excited to listen to the music.”

She then giggled as the presenter responded: "Alright” as she continued to chuckle and said: “Okay.”

Antonoff has co-produced Swift’s last seven albums, as well as working with her as a songwriter. The singer’s upcoming 12th album will be the first in more than a decade not to feature Antonoff as a producer.