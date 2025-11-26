Marvel star teases film return after three-year absence

Elizabeth Olsen has opened up on whether she will reprise her role as Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Appearing on Lorraine on Wednesday (26 November) to promote her new rom-com Eternity, the actor was quizzed on her future in the comic book film series following her final appearance in 2022.

“I don’t know” she said, admitting that she “feels like I’m the last to know when it comes to Marvel” and the fans will probably find out first.

She said that she is “very proud of what we’ve achieved with that character” and added: “I would love to get to do that again.”