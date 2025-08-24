Coldplay made a young autistic DJ’s dreams come true by bringing him up on stage at Wembley Stadium during the band’s first of ten shows at the huge London venue.

Heartwarming footage showed Chris Martin inviting AJ Murphy to sit with him, honouring his request for the band to play “Trouble” from their debut album Parachutes released in 2000.

Murphy brought a sign on stage with him that read: “I am autistic, please pick me” next to a rainbow-coloured jigsaw heart.

“This is a spectacular sign, my brother, thank you,” Martin told Murphy.